Just Eat Takeaway com N : .com announces departure of Gwyn Burr

Gwyn Burr joined the Just Eat Takeaway.com supervisory board following the completion of the transaction between Just Eat and Takeaway.com on 9 January 2020, after having been a non-executive director of Just Eat plc since March 2014 and a senior independent director since July 2019.

"Gwyn has been instrumental in merging Just Eat and Takeaway.com. She has brought the company to a higher standard and I would like to thank her for the vigour and professionalism with which she has contributed to both Just Eat and Just Eat Takeaway.com in her long tenure with the Company."