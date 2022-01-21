Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway com N : .com announces departure of Gwyn Burr

01/21/2022 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
21 January 2022, 08:24 (CET)
Just Eat Takeaway.com announces departure of Gwyn Burr

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (AMS: TKWY, LSE: JET), hereafter the "Company" or "Just Eat Takeaway.com" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Just Eat Takeaway.com Group", was informed that Gwyn Burr has decided not to be available for reappointment as member of the Just Eat Takeaway.com supervisory board. She will therefore resign effective as per the end of the annual General Meeting on 4 May 2022.

" title="Copy text">

Gwyn Burr joined the Just Eat Takeaway.com supervisory board following the completion of the transaction between Just Eat and Takeaway.com on 9 January 2020, after having been a non-executive director of Just Eat plc since March 2014 and a senior independent director since July 2019.

Gwyn has been instrumental in merging Just Eat and Takeaway.com. She has brought the company to a higher standard and I would like to thank her for the vigour and professionalism with which she has contributed to both Just Eat and Just Eat Takeaway.com in her long tenure with the Company.Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com
  • Copy link

  • Gwyn Burr joined the Just Eat Takeaway.com supervisory board following the completion of the transaction between Just Eat and Takeaway.com on 9 January 2020, after having been a non-executive director of Just Eat plc since March 2014 and a senior independent director since July 2019.

    "Gwyn has been instrumental in merging Just Eat and Takeaway.com. She has brought the company to a higher standard and I would like to thank her for the vigour and professionalism with which she has contributed to both Just Eat and Just Eat Takeaway.com in her long tenure with the Company."

    Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com "> Copy text
  • Download
About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace outside China.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 580,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Contact details
Share news release
Related topics

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:32aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : .com announces departure of Gwyn Burr
PU
01/18Davy Initiates Just Eat Takeaway.com With Outperform Rating
MT
01/13JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/13HUNGRY FOR MORE : Just Eat enjoys order uptake
AQ
01/12European shares buoyed by commodity stocks on China stimulus hopes
RE
01/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, J Sainsbury, Exxon Mobil, Sony, Apple...
01/12Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year of..
CI
01/12JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/12JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/12JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 893 M 5 543 M 5 543 M
Net income 2021 -762 M -863 M -863 M
Net Debt 2021 392 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 392 M 11 783 M 11 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 10 585
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 48,88 €
Average target price 91,63 €
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer
Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.0.84%11 783
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.24%577 366
PROSUS N.V.5.68%225 153
NETFLIX, INC.-15.63%225 130
AIRBNB, INC.-5.10%98 938
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.80%73 375