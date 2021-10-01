Just Eat Takeaway com N : .com completes acquisition of Slovakian market leader Bistro.sk
10/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
1 October 2021, 08:00 (CEST)
Just Eat Takeaway.com completes acquisition of Slovakian market leader Bistro.sk
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), hereafter the "Company" or together with its group companies, "Just Eat Takeaway.com", one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, has completed the acquisition of the Slovakian market leader Bistro.sk.
Bistro.sk is a market leader in online food delivery in Slovakia*, operating a nationwide marketplace platform, enhanced with a delivery offering in key cities. Bistro.sk partners with approximately 2,000 online restaurants, serving more than 400,000 active consumers. Just Eat Takeaway.com acquired Bistro.sk fromRingier Axel Springer Media AG ("Ringier Axel Springer"). The enterprise value for the transaction is approximately €50 million.
Bistro.sk will adopt the Just Eat Takeaway.com global brand identity and migrate to the Company's European IT-platform. All of the approximately 50 Bistro.sk employees will be transferred into Just Eat Takeaway.com.
* Based on search interest and website analysis data
Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace.
Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 580,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.
The Company has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:11:01 UTC.