Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:22 2023-04-18 am EDT
16.26 EUR   +3.57%
02:00aStocks called flat; UK CPI expected at 9.8%
AN
01:56aJust Eat Takeaway.com launches EUR150 million share buyback
AN
01:35aJust Eat Takeaway.com raises 2023 adjusted core profit guidance
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway.com raises 2023 adjusted core profit guidance

04/19/2023 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone, in London

(Reuters) -Just Eat Takeaway.com NV raised its 2023 adjusted core profit outlook on Wednesday, saying it continues to make good progress on Delivery-led operational improvements and is now ahead of plan.

Europe's biggest meal delivery company expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 275 million euros ($301.62 million) in 2023. It had in January guided for adjusted EBITDA of 225 million euros.

Furthermore, the company said it expected its gross transaction value (GTV) growth to be in a range of -4% to +2% year-on-year in 2023.

The food delivery sector was one of the big beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that effect has waned as consumers, faced with surging prices, have started to cut back.

The Dutch-listed firm reported total orders of 227.8 million in a first-quarter trading update, 14% below last year's level, and a GTV of 6.67 billion euros, down by 8% year-on-year.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Laura Lenkiewicz; Editing by Kim Coghill and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:00aStocks called flat; UK CPI expected at 9.8%
AN
01:56aJust Eat Takeaway.com launches EUR150 million share buyback
AN
01:35aJust Eat Takeaway.com raises 2023 adjusted core profit guidance
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Market Weighs Outlook for Earnings, Interes..
DJ
04/18Europe up but New York down on mixed bank results
AN
04/18UBS raises Antofagasta, Fresnillo to 'neutral'
AN
04/18JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
04/17JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
04/17JUST EAT PENCE : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/17RBC raises RS Group; Exane raises Kingspan
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 781 M 6 339 M 6 339 M
Net income 2023 -475 M -521 M -521 M
Net Debt 2023 350 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,96x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 576 M 3 921 M 3 921 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,26 €
Average target price 33,17 €
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
A. Dick Boer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-17.68%3 921
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.08%448 142
NETFLIX, INC.13.16%148 176
PROSUS N.V.10.07%97 484
AIRBNB, INC.35.87%73 341
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.72%64 605
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer