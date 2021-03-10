Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway.com sees further growth after strong 2020

03/10/2021 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone, in London

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Online food-ordering company Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Wednesday it expected further growth in 2021 after a surge in online orders during the COVID-19 pandemic helped it meet expectations for full-year 2020 earnings.

Demand for food-delivery services boomed last year as government-imposed curbs shuttered restaurants and customers stayed at home, driving a 42% surge in the company's orders to 588 million.

"This (the pandemic) brought unprecedented challenges to our restaurants and consumers ... but it also created tailwinds for our business," Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen said in a statement.

Takeaway also said it expected to increase its market share this year in the United Kingdom, citing a 88% surge in orders there in the first two months of 2021.

The company's sales rose 54% to 2.40 billion euros ($2.85 billion) in 2020, in line with analysts' expectations of 2.39 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 256 million euros, from 217 million euros a year earlier.

The figures were adjusted to account for Takeaway's $7.8 billion takeover of Britain's Just Eat in April 2020 as if it had owned the company in both years.

Takeaway last year also agreed to buy U.S. peer Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal that would make it the largest food delivery company outside of China.

It reiterated on Wednesday that the deal is set to close in the first half of 2021, pending approval from Grubhub shareholders.

Shares in Takeaway closed on Tuesday at 80.10 euros, down from nearly 100 euros in June when it announced the all-share deal for Grubhub.

Takeaway competes in its biggest European markets -- Britain, Germany and the Netherlands -- with Uber and Deliveroo, which said on Monday it would seek a stock market listing in London.

Takeaway said it had rejected a 2.3 billion euro offer for its 33% stake in iFood of Brazil, which is majority owned by tech giant Prosus. It did not name the bidder.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Toby Sterling


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.16% 6.8923 Delayed Quote.9.69%
GRUBHUB INC. 4.82% 63.56 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 2.69% 80.1 Real-time Quote.-13.31%
PROSUS N.V. 3.41% 96.94 Real-time Quote.9.71%
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:08aJust Eat Takeaway.com sees further growth after strong 2020
RE
03/05JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM  : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/04JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N  : UBS Raises Just Eat Takeaway PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/04JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM  : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
03/03JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N  : Spain's gig economy poses labour rights conundrum as ..
RE
03/02HelloFresh sees market normalisation after 2020 home-cooking boom
RE
03/01JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N  : Deutsche Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway to Buy From Hold,..
MT
03/01JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM  : Raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
02/28JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.  : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and..
CO
02/25UBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Food-Delivery Companies Face Fine in Italy Over Riders' Wor..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 338 M 2 777 M 2 777 M
Net income 2020 -139 M -165 M -165 M
Net cash 2020 227 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2020 -55,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 920 M 14 168 M 14 159 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 423
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 125,00 €
Last Close Price 80,10 €
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer
Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-13.31%14 168
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.18%787 538
NETFLIX, INC.-6.34%218 494
PROSUS N.V.9.71%179 707
AIRBNB, INC.24.73%108 348
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.33%98 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ