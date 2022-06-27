Log in
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:40 2022-06-27 am EDT
18.93 EUR   +3.33%
08:24aJust Eat Takeaway increases European restaurant commissions by 1%
RE
06/20European food delivery firms face forecast cuts as inflation surges, says J.P. Morgan
RE
06/20JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
Just Eat Takeaway increases European restaurant commissions by 1%

06/27/2022 | 08:24am EDT
Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com, the biggest online meals ordering company in Europe, is increasing the commission it charges restaurants for its services by around 1% in most European markets, the company said on Monday.

"I can confirm that in response to rising inflation and higher operational costs, we are increasing our commission rates for the first time in five years in certain European markets," a spokesperson said.

A notable exception is the British market, where Just Eat competes with Deliveroo and Uber's Uber Eats.

Just Eat's shares, which are down more than 60% this year, were 3.9% higher at 19.04 euros at 1155 GMT.

A spokesperson for Uber Eats in Germany said the company was "not planning any change in the service fee for restaurants at the moment."

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said the company could not comment but expects to later on Monday.

Germany's Delivery Hero, which owns a majority stake in Barcelona-headquartered food delivery company Glovo, could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Nadine Schimroszik, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC 5.57% 94.36 Delayed Quote.-57.38%
DELIVERY HERO SE 0.40% 39.78 Delayed Quote.-59.60%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 3.33% 18.932 Real-time Quote.-62.20%
