Just Eat Takeaway increases European restaurant commissions by 1%

"I can confirm that in response to rising inflation and higher operational costs, we are increasing our commission rates for the first time in five years in certain European markets," a spokesperson said.

A notable exception is the British market, where Just Eat competes with Deliveroo and Uber's Uber Eats.

Just Eat's shares, which are down more than 60% this year, were 3.9% higher at 19.04 euros at 1155 GMT.

A spokesperson for Uber Eats in Germany said the company was "not planning any change in the service fee for restaurants at the moment."

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said the company could not comment but expects to later on Monday.

Germany's Delivery Hero, which owns a majority stake in Barcelona-headquartered food delivery company Glovo, could not immediately be reached for comment.

