(Alliance News) - Just Eat Takeaway NV and Amazon.com Inc have struck a deal which will mean Grubhub users can order directly through Amazon's channels.

Under the agreement, members of Amazon's Prime subscription service will be enrolled automatically in Grubhub+, a USD120 per year subscription that offers no delivery fees on most orders, lower service charges, and 5% credit back on pick-up orders.

Amazon, the e-commence firm with headquarters in Seattle, will offer Grubhub to customers in all 50 US states.

Prime members had been previously offered a year-long Grubhub+ subscription as part of 2022 and 2023 agreements between Amazon and Just Eat.

The new five-year partnership is scheduled to renew automatically each year, unless either company has cause for termination.

Additionally, Amazon has received warrants for 4% of Grubhub's fully-diluted common equity. Amazon may receive up to 10%, pending certain performance conditions.

Just Eat shares closed up 2.2% at 1,038.00 pence in London on Thursday. Amazon.com shares were down 1.2% at USD179.90 in New York

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

