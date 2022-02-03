Rotterdam joins Amsterdam in freezing new "dark stores"

AMSTERDAM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The city of Rotterdam is to put
a one-year freeze on the introduction of any more "dark stores"
- small distribution centres in the city used as hubs for
on-demand grocery services like Getir, Gorillas, Flink, Zapp and
others.
The move follows a similar decision by Amsterdam https://www.reuters.com/article/amsterdam-dark-stores-idUSKBN2K129D
last week as city residents push back against nuisances caused
by the services that promise delivery in 10 minutes or less.
These have mushroomed in major cities around Europe
since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everybody knows them by now: darkened windows, disruption
to the flow of traffic in shopping streets, noise from loading,
reckless bike delivery people and nuisance from the waiting
drivers," said Rotterdam city council woman Roos Vermeij in a
statement.
"There's nothing wrong in principle with fast delivery, but
how it's being done in practice is bloody irritating."
Amsterdam last week put a one-year freeze on further dark
store openings, citing complaints from the public.
The city estimated there were 31 dark stores within its
limits, and Rotterdam said on Thursday it has 13 "and growing
fast", all established within the past half year.
A spokesperson for the city said existing stores would not
be required to close.
"Since launching in the Netherlands last year, the reception
we have received has been overwhelmingly positive," said
Britain's Zapp in an emailed response.
Turkey's Getir said in a message that the company was sorry
to hear about the Rotterdam decision.
"We have created more than 1,500 fully employed jobs in the
Netherlands alone," a Getir spokesperson said.
"We carefully pick the location of our stores and deliver
with 100% electric vehicles, creating no nuisance."
A spokesperson for Berlin-based Gorillas, which has 2,000
Dutch employees said the company was surprised by the decision
and it intends to engage in talks with the cities to resolve
complaints.
Germany's Flink did not immediately respond to request for
comment but said after the Amsterdam decision it would work with
authorities and noted that its service benefits local
entrepreneurs who use its platform as a way to deliver goods.
