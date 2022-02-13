Log in
Takeaway.com CEO: U.S. delisting does not indicate plan to sell Grubhub

02/13/2022 | 07:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: A rider for

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com CEO Jitse Groen said on Sunday the company's decision to de-list its shares from the Nasdaq stock exchange should not be taken as an indication of plans to sell its Grubhub subsidiary.

The company announced its intention to delist its U.S. shares on Tuesday. Shares of the Amsterdam-based company remain listed on the Amsterdam and London stock exchanges.

"This is a cost reduction measure," Groen told Dutch television programme "Business Class" in an interview. He repeated that the company is still considering various strategic options for the subsidiary's future.

Takeaway, the largest food delivery company in Canada, Germany and Britain, bought Grubhub for $7.3 billion in June last year but has since come under pressure from shareholders https://www.reuters.com/article/just-eat-takeaway-investor-idINKBN2HF0N8 to sell the unit.

In the interview, Groen repeated his conviction that only the largest food delivery players in each market will, eventually, be highly profitable. He acknowledged the company is "not number 1" in the U.S. where it competes with Doordash and Uber among others.

"We have to get into a market position such as we have in the Netherlands, so that we can earn money," he said.

"We have a lot of discussions with people in the U.S. over Grubhub. (But) if you talk to people then you have to have the goal that it improves the business."

Takeaway's shares closed at 38.25 euros on Friday, down 6% on the day. They have lost two-thirds of their value since reaching a peak above 109 euros in October 2020.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOORDASH, INC. -2.86% 95.01 Delayed Quote.-36.19%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -6.15% 38.245 Real-time Quote.-21.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.78% 13791.154014 Real-time Quote.-11.85%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 946 M 5 641 M 5 641 M
Net income 2021 -759 M -866 M -866 M
Net Debt 2021 604 M 689 M 689 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 132 M 9 274 M 9 274 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 10 585
Free-Float 91,4%
Income Statement Evolution
