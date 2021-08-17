Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 mln, sees improvement in second half

08/17/2021 | 01:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected operating loss of 190 million euros ($224 million) for the first half of 2021.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had forecast a loss before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 218 million euros.

Sales rose 52% to 2.61 billion euros, reflecting strong order growth during the coronavirus pandemic. Figures were adjusted to reflect Takeaway's $7.3 billion acquisition of U.S. peer GrubHub in June.

Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen said in a statement that Just Eat Takeaway.com invested significantly in operations in the first six months of this year.

"Our consumer base, restaurant selection and order frequency have strongly increased, which will lead to improved profitability going forward," Groen said.

The company repeated its full-year forecast for an EBITDA loss of 1%-1.5% of its gross transaction value, which was 14.1 billion euros for the six months through June 30, compared with 9.69 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

Takeaway, which competes in various markets with Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Delivery Hero, said it intends to sell its 33% stake in iFood of Brazil. However, it had rejected an offer of 2.3 billion euros as inadequate.

Takeaway shares closed at 72.25 euros on Monday, down 22% in the year-to-date. ($1 = 0.8497 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC 0.67% 388.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DELIVERY HERO SE -0.91% 114.95 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -0.67% 72.25 Real-time Quote.-21.81%
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
01:48aTakeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 mln, sees improvement in second hal..
RE
08/13JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : .com's Price Target From Credit Suisse Cut to GBP105 F..
MT
08/13JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : Credit Suisse Reduces Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Targ..
MT
08/13JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
08/13JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/12Delivery Hero eyes more investments, lowers margin guidance
RE
08/12Delivery Hero hikes 2021 outlook on strong Q2
RE
08/10JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : 10-08-2021 Draft Minutes AGM 12 May 2021
PU
08/10JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/10Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 198 M 6 117 M 6 117 M
Net income 2021 -607 M -715 M -715 M
Net Debt 2021 217 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 326 M 18 058 M 18 035 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 72,25 €
Average target price 112,62 €
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer
Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-21.81%18 058
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.54%575 054
NETFLIX, INC.-4.22%228 344
PROSUS N.V.-17.32%144 844
AIRBNB, INC.1.21%94 626
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.63%79 557