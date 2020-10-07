Log in
  Report
Takeaway.com shareholders vote yes to Grubhub, no to U.S. CEO's pay

10/07/2020 | 11:30am EDT

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, the online food-ordering company, on Wednesday said its shareholders approved its proposed $6.9 billion purchase of rival Grubhub , but rejected a pay package for the U.S company's CEO Matthew Maloney.

Takeaway agreed in June to buy Grubhub in a deal to create a transatlantic group which would be the biggest food delivery business outside China.

Takeaway founder and CEO Jitse Groen is to become head of the Takeaway-Grubhub combination, which will be based in Amsterdam, while Grubhub CEO Maloney is set to lead its North American business.

Takeaway shareholders approved Maloney's appointment to the board, but rejected a separate motion setting out the terms of his pay.

Maloney was to have received a $745,000 base salary in 2021, with long-term stocks and options grants of up to 1,000% of that amount as part of a long-term incentive plan, a Takeaway shareholder circular said.

Large stock bonuses are rare in the Netherlands and were capped at 100% of base pay across Europe for financial industry executives in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Takeaway's shareholder circular specified that the merger itself was not conditional on shareholders' acceptance of Maloney's new pay deal.

"We will discuss the outcome (of the vote) with Grubhub and Matt," a Takeaway spokesman said. "Unfortunately we can't comment further at this time." A Grubhub spokeswoman also declined to comment.

The companies had said before the vote that the pay package was designed to ensure Maloney remained with the company and that it mirrored his current pay and U.S. norms.

Takeaway, which is loss-making but says sales are booming amid the coronavirus pandemic, is due to report third-quarter earnings next week.

Takaway also said on Wednesday it still expected the deal to close in the first half of 2021, pending approval from Grubhub shareholders and regulators.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jane Merriman)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 134 M 2 510 M 2 510 M
Net income 2020 -1,12 M -1,31 M -1,31 M
Net cash 2020 267 M 314 M 314 M
P/E ratio 2020 -157x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 219 M 16 758 M 16 724 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,54x
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 5 423
Free-Float 79,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 110,18 €
Last Close Price 95,60 €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.16.30%16 758
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED40.44%647 422
NETFLIX, INC.56.34%223 096
PROSUS N.V.17.09%152 128
NASPERS LIMITED31.77%78 055
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.92%63 550
