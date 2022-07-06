Wall Street retreats ahead of Fed minutes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes slipped on Wednesday
as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting
to gauge the health of the economy and the pace of interest rate
hikes to stamp out spiking inflation.
After a brutal selloff in global equity markets in the first
half of the year, nervous investors are keeping a close watch on
central bank actions as they try to assess the impact of
aggressive rate hikes on global growth.
Fed policymakers are already pushing for larger interest
rate hikes, with most traders factoring in another
75-basis-point increase later in July.
That puts the spotlight on minutes from the Federal Open
Market Committee's (FOMC) June policy meeting, where it raised
policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. The minutes
will be released at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
"The declining commodity prices suggest that we probably
have reached a peak in terms of energy prices, agricultural
prices, and that's good news in terms of inflation," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities
in New York.
"However, the Fed is going to stay the course and I suspect
that in this afternoon's FOMC minutes there will be hints that
75 basis point hike is on its way in July."
The Ukraine conflict, decades-high inflation and the Fed's
pivot away from easy-money policy pushed the S&P 500 to
its steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970. The
benchmark index is down nearly 20% so far this year.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit a session
high after falling earlier to five-week lows.
A key part of the yield curve inverted for the first time in
three weeks on Tuesday, reflecting growing angst in the world's
biggest bond market over recession risks.
A survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed
U.S. services industry slowed less than expected in June but a
measure of services employment dropped to a two-year low,
suggesting that demand for labor could be ebbing.
Another report showed U.S. job openings fell less than
expected in May, pointing to a still tight labor market. The
more comprehensive June nonfarm payrolls report will be released
on Friday.
At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 55.94 points, or 0.18%, at 30,911.88, the S&P 500
was down 8.18 points, or 0.21%, at 3,823.21, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 25.13 points, or 0.22%, at
11,297.11.
Defensive stocks such as healthcare, consumer
staples and real estate were among the
gainers.
Uber Technologies Inc and DoorDash Inc
fell 4.2% and 9.4%, respectively, after Amazon.com agreed to
take a 2% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com's struggling
U.S. food delivery business Grubhub.
Rivian Automotive Inc gained 10.6% after the
electric-vehicle maker's deliveries nearly quadrupled as it
ramped up production.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.96-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and 1.38-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 41 new lows.
