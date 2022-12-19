Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Just Energy Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JE.H   CA48213W4083

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.

(JE.H)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:50 2022-12-12 pm EST
0.0250 CAD   -16.67%
09:57aJust Energy Says Completed Sale Transaction; Emerging from CCAA with "Strengthened Balance Sheet and Focus on Growth"
MT
09:54aJust Energy Completes Sale Transaction; Emerges from CCAA with Strengthened Balance Sheet and Focus on Growth
GL
07:12aAnalysis Of Just Energy Group Bankruptcy Proceedings
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Just Energy Completes Sale Transaction; Emerges from CCAA with Strengthened Balance Sheet and Focus on Growth

12/19/2022 | 09:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Just Energy Group Inc. and Just Energy (U.S.) Corp. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”), a retail provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced that it has closed its previously announced sale transaction completed in connection with Just Energy’s proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”). The Company emerges from the process with a new ownership group, strengthened balance sheet and a continued focus on growth.

“With the closing of this transaction, the Company can return its full focus to what it does best, providing high-quality services and growing our business,” said Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Carter. “Our relationships with our customers, suppliers, vendors and employees have always been our focus and we look forward to enhancing all of these relationships as we move forward with our business plan.”

Under the new ownership group, the Company will continue to provide the same level of high-quality care and value for our customers.

Effective on completion of the transaction, the Company is no longer a reporting issuer in Canada and is no longer subject to the CCAA proceedings.

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers. Operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and Terrapass. Visit Justenergy.com to learn more.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Just Energy
pr@justenergy.com

Media
Holly Winter
Longview Communications
Phone: 416-454-7595
hwinter@longviewcomms.ca

Source: Just Energy Group Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
09:57aJust Energy Says Completed Sale Transaction; Emerging from CCAA with "Strengthened Bala..
MT
09:54aJust Energy Completes Sale Transaction; Emerges from CCAA with Strengthened Balance She..
GL
07:12aAnalysis Of Just Energy Group Bankruptcy Proceedings
AQ
12/15Reverse Vesting Orders : Popular In Canada And Going International?
AQ
12/13Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Scott Gahn Will Be Taking an Immediate Leave of Absenc..
CI
12/13Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Scott Gahn Will Be Taking an Immediate Leave of Absenc..
CI
12/13Just Energy Group Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/13Just Energy CEO Taking Immediate Leave of Absence for Health Reasons
AQ
12/13IIROC Trading Halt - JE.H
AQ
12/09Just Energy Plummets 30%, To Delist From TSX's NEX Board
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 155 M - -
Net income 2022 679 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,88 M 0,88 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Just Energy Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Gahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Carter Chief Financial Officer
Anthony R. Horton Executive Chairman
Scott L. Fordham Chief Operating Officer
M. Dallas H. Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.-97.71%1
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.88%167 200
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.35%77 268
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.24%75 517
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.93%71 220
ENEL S.P.A.-28.33%54 400