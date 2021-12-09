Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Just Energy Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JE   CA48213W4083

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.

(JE)
  Report
Just Energy expects to recover $147.5 million in Texas freeze costs from ERCOT

12/09/2021 | 11:20am EST
(Reuters) - Ontario-based electricity and gas provider Just Energy Group Inc said on Thursday it expects to recover about $147.5 million in costs from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) related to a deep freeze in the state in February.

Grid operator ERCOT filed its costs calculation on Dec. 7 with the Texas utility commission and were subject to a 15-day verification period, the company said in a statement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had signed a House bill providing a mechanism for recovery of certain costs incurred by various parties during the extreme weather event, which sent electricity prices soaring and utilities scrambling to meet a surge in heating demand.

Recently, the PUC of Texas adopted rules to increase coordination between the natural gas and electricity industries to avoid blackouts and other energy emergencies like last winter's February freeze.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 740 M 2 154 M 2 154 M
Net income 2021 -402 M -316 M -316 M
Net Debt 2021 440 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,3 M 53,2 M 52,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 92,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Gahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Carter Chief Financial Officer
Anthony R. Horton Executive Chairman
Scott L. Fordham Chief Operating Officer
M. Dallas H. Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.-76.55%53
NEXTERA ENERGY17.07%177 220
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.15%77 588
ENEL S.P.A.-19.03%77 178
IBERDROLA, S.A.-14.44%70 061
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.95%68 622