Just Energy expects to recover $147.5 million in Texas freeze costs from ERCOT

Grid operator ERCOT filed its costs calculation on Dec. 7 with the Texas utility commission and were subject to a 15-day verification period, the company said in a statement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had signed a House bill providing a mechanism for recovery of certain costs incurred by various parties during the extreme weather event, which sent electricity prices soaring and utilities scrambling to meet a surge in heating demand.

Recently, the PUC of Texas adopted rules to increase coordination between the natural gas and electricity industries to avoid blackouts and other energy emergencies like last winter's February freeze.

