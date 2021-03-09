Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Just Energy Group Inc.    JE   CA48213W4083

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.

(JE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Energy : Texas Energy Fallout Tips Power Retailer Just Energy Into Bankruptcy -- 2nd Update

03/09/2021 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alexander Gladstone

Energy retailer Just Energy Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, hit with massive bills from the Texas energy crisis as the financial fallout spreads after last month's dramatic spike in power prices.

Toronto-based Just Energy said it had received roughly $250 million in bills from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which has issued large invoices to other municipal electric companies, energy cooperatives and power retailers in the aftermath of the Texas blackouts.

Just Energy filed for protection in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston on Tuesday with an agreement to borrow $125 million in emergency financing from top investor Pacific Investment Management Co.

The company said it wouldn't be able to pay amounts due to Ercot, the state's power grid operator, without that loan package, including more than $96 million coming due on Tuesday.

The bankruptcy filings "enable Just Energy to continue all operations without interruption throughout the U.S. and Canada and to continue making payments required by Ercot and satisfy other regulatory obligations," the company said.

Just Energy marks the second major bankruptcy among Texas energy players stemming from last month's electricity crisis after Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., the state's largest electric-power cooperative, filed for chapter 11 last week.

Electricity buyers in Texas ran up huge bills with energy at elevated prices after a winter weather freeze swept the state last month, knocking power plants offline. Market participants are disputing many of the invoices, while government officials, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, have begun putting pressure on state energy regulators to provide relief.

Ercot declined to comment on the bankruptcy filing.

Last week, Just Energy had pleaded for relief from its bills, asking the Public Utility Commission of Texas to suspend collections by Ercot, a clearinghouse that uses money from electric retailers to pay power plants for the electricity they generate.

An independent market monitor for the commission, which oversees Ercot, said in a report last week that wholesale prices were kept artificially high for more than 30 hours longer than necessary, creating at least $16 billion in overcharges. The chairman of the commission has signaled he wasn't inclined to go back and reprice electricity markets.

On Monday, one of the three commissioners resigned without explanation, the second to do so since the blackouts. That leaves only one sitting commissioner, Arthur C. D'Andrea.

Soon after the blackouts began, Ercot ordered prices to go to the maximum level of $9,000 per megawatt hour for a brief period, intending to spur generators to produce power. Setting prices that high didn't have the intended effect because many generators were struggling with frozen equipment or fuel shortages and weren't able to produce power for any price.

The decision wound up saddling many market participants with devastating financial obligations. Windfall profits from when prices were high went to some combination of generators, traders and natural gas suppliers, though the exact makeup of the winners and how much they banked isn't clear.

Just Energy has argued that Ercot should suspend collecting invoices until questions raised by government authorities regarding the energy crisis "are investigated, addressed and resolved."

In a bankruptcy-court hearing in Houston on Tuesday, a bankruptcy judge questioned whether the company should use its emergency financing to pay Ercot when the bill might end up being resettled or successfully disputed.

Brian Schartz, a lawyer for Just Energy, said the company wanted to pay because otherwise Ercot could freeze the company out of the market and cause it to lose its customers.

"If those customers are gone, it's game over for Just Energy," Mr. Schartz said.

In instances where market participants cannot settle their bills, Ercot spreads the cost among other power retailers, municipal power companies and other electricity purchasers

Two other energy retailers caught up in the market chaos, Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc., had their rights to participate in the Texas energy market revoked by Ercot after they failed to pay their share of Ercot's shortfall. But Just Energy is the first such retailer to seek bankruptcy protection since the winter freeze.

After receiving assurances that Just Energy would be able to dispute or resettle the invoice even after paying it, the judge allowed the company to tap its financing package.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is legal counsel in the bankruptcy case, numbered 21-30823.

Write to Alexander Gladstone at alexander.gladstone@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 1722ET

All news about JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
05:22pJUST ENERGY  : Texas Energy Fallout Tips Power Retailer Just Energy Into Bankrup..
DJ
05:20pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
03:53pFollowing Unprecedented Winter Storm in Texas and Protection Granted under th..
GL
12:45pJUST ENERGY  : files for creditor protection in Canada after Texas freeze hit
RE
10:55aJUST ENERGY  : Files for Relief Under CCAA in Canada and Chapter 15 in U.S. and ..
MT
10:50aJUST ENERGY BRIEF : Files for Relief Under CCAA in Canada and Chapter 15 in U.S...
MT
10:40aFollowing Unprecedented Winter Storm in Texas, Just Energy Files for Relief U..
GL
08:03aJUST ENERGY  : IIROC Trading Halt - JE
AQ
08:03aJUST ENERGY BRIEF : Trading Halted, Pending News
MT
03/03JUST ENERGY  : Asks Texas Regulator to Delay Electricity Bill Collection Related..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 376 M 1 880 M 1 880 M
Net income 2021 -224 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2021 656 M 519 M 519 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 237 M 187 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Just Energy Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,42 CAD
Last Close Price 4,92 CAD
Spread / Highest target -39,0%
Spread / Average Target -50,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Scott Gahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Carter Chief Financial Officer
Sam Mavalwalla Chief Information Officer
Alex Ince-Cushman Chief Technology Officer
Scott L. Fordham Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.-17.59%187
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED2.42%26 761
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED2.28%16 639
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED0.12%11 809
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.13%8 637
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-27.23%6 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ