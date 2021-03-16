Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Just Energy Group Inc.    JE   CA48213W4083

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.

(JE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/08 04:00:00 pm
4.92 CAD   --.--%
08:06aJUST ENERGY  : to voluntarily delist shares from TSX
RE
07:32aJUST ENERGY BRIEF : Provides Update on Listing of its Shares
MT
07:30aJUST ENERGY  : Provides Update on Listing of its Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Energy : to voluntarily delist shares from TSX

03/16/2021 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Just Energy said on Tuesday it had applied to voluntarily delist its shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange after the electricity and gas provider filed for bankruptcy last week.

On March 9, the company filed for creditor protection in Canada and said it planned to do the same in the United States due to massive costs from the Texas deep freeze.

It became the second Texas electricity company to take that step in the face of extraordinary electricity charges during the cold snap.

Just Energy said it plans to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange to transition the trading of its common shares from the TSX to the TSX-V.

The New York Stock Exchange last week had said it would commence proceedings to delist the Just Energy Group from the NYSE.

Just Energy in February had raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, saying increased demand for electricity and rolling blackouts in Texas forced it to balance power supply at very high clearing prices.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. 0.00% 4.92 Delayed Quote.-17.59%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.55% 18954.75 Delayed Quote.8.73%
All news about JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
08:06aJUST ENERGY  : to voluntarily delist shares from TSX
RE
07:32aJUST ENERGY BRIEF : Provides Update on Listing of its Shares
MT
07:30aJUST ENERGY  : Provides Update on Listing of its Shares
AQ
03/15Texas Power Retailer Griddy Files for Bankruptcy -- Update
DJ
03/15JUST ENERGY  : Texas power retailer Griddy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy prote..
RE
03/14JUST ENERGY  : Texas power retailer Griddy heading for bankruptcy - Wall Street ..
RE
03/12GOLDMAN SACHS  : Texas Grid Operator Held Financing Talks With Goldman, Others a..
DJ
03/12JUST ENERGY  : Texas utility sues power grid operator over 'excessive' cold snap..
RE
03/12GOLDMAN SACHS  : Texas Grid Operator Held Financing Talks With Goldman, Others a..
DJ
03/11JUST ENERGY  : Announces Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange have..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 376 M 1 905 M 1 905 M
Net income 2021 -224 M -180 M -180 M
Net Debt 2021 656 M 526 M 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 237 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Just Energy Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,75 CAD
Last Close Price 4,92 CAD
Spread / Highest target -49,2%
Spread / Average Target -64,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Scott Gahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Carter Chief Financial Officer
Sam Mavalwalla Chief Information Officer
Alex Ince-Cushman Chief Technology Officer
Scott L. Fordham Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.-17.59%190
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED1.38%26 866
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED7.12%17 676
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED0.48%12 351
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED19.70%8 942
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-20.73%7 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ