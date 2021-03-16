Just Energy : to voluntarily delist shares from TSX

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Just Energy said on
Tuesday it had applied to voluntarily delist its shares from the
Toronto Stock Exchange after the electricity and gas provider
filed for bankruptcy last week.
On March 9, the company filed for creditor protection in
Canada and said it planned to do the same in the United States
due to massive costs from the Texas deep freeze.
It became the second Texas electricity company to take that
step in the face of extraordinary electricity charges during the
cold snap.
Just Energy said it plans to apply to the TSX Venture
Exchange to transition the trading of its common shares from the
TSX to the TSX-V.
The New York Stock Exchange last week had said it would
commence proceedings to delist the Just Energy Group from
the NYSE.
Just Energy in February had raised doubts about its ability
to continue as a going concern, saying increased demand for
electricity and rolling blackouts in Texas forced it to balance
power supply at very high clearing prices.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel)