    JE   CA48213W4083

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.

(JE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:50 2022-12-12 pm EST
0.0250 CAD   -16.67%
02:13pPCAOB Fines EY Canada Partner for Alleged Audit Failure
DJ
12/19Just Energy Says Completed Sale Transaction; Emerging from CCAA with "Strengthened Balance Sheet and Focus on Growth"
MT
12/19Just Energy Completes Sale Transaction; Emerges from CCAA with Strengthened Balance Sheet and Focus on Growth
GL
PCAOB Fines EY Canada Partner for Alleged Audit Failure

12/22/2022 | 02:13pm EST
By Mark Maurer


The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it sanctioned a partner at Ernst & Young's Canada unit for failing to adequately evaluate a key estimate related to customer receivables reported by Canadian energy company Just Energy Group Inc.

Martin Lundie, who is set to retire from EY at the end of the month, served as the lead auditor on Just Energy's 2019 audit.

Mr. Lundie also failed to obtain adequate support for assumptions used in his evaluation of the estimate, the U.S. auditing watchdog said.

The PCAOB said it fined Mr. Lundie $65,000 and barred him from associating with a registered firm with the right to reapply after one year.

Mr. Lundie didn't admit or deny the PCAOB's findings, the regulator said. Neither EY nor Lundie immediately responded to a request for comment.


Write to Mark Maurer at mark.maurer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1413ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 155 M - -
Net income 2022 679 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,88 M 0,88 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 94,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Gahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Carter Chief Financial Officer
Anthony R. Horton Executive Chairman
Scott L. Fordham Chief Operating Officer
M. Dallas H. Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.-97.71%1
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.33%168 213
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.84%78 485
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.30%76 931
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.00%72 703
ENEL S.P.A.-27.19%55 303