Just : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

We believe that every decision we make and every action we take should help us fulfil our purpose.
INDIVIDUALS
All Just Group plc regulatory announcements, shareholder information and news releases can be found on our Group website, www.justgroupplc.co.uk
We provide guaranteed income for life to deliver security and peace of mind for our customers and we provide regulated advice, guidance and information services to help people make the most of their pensions and other savings.
HOMEOWNERS
We provide the resources to improve the later life of homeowners and their families.
PENSION SCHEME TRUSTEES
We provide improved security of income for members of defined benefit pension schemes by transferring the risk to Just.
COMPANIES
We provide advisory, technology and customer services to help UK companies with retirement- focused solutions to meet the needs of their customers and clients in later life.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT
EACH OF OUR STAKEHOLDERS SEE PG.4
pg.18
pg.34
strategic reportGOVERNANCEFINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FEATURED STORIES
STRATEGIC REPORT
1
Our purpose
2
Investment case
3
Financial and operational highlights
4
At a glance
6
Chair's statement
8
Chief Executive Officer's statement
10
Market context
14
Business model
16
Strategic priorities
18
Defined Benefit case study
20
KPIs
22
Business review
32
Sustainability and the environment
34
Sustainable investment strategy
36
Sustainability strategy: TCFD
disclosure framework
44
Colleagues and culture
50
Relationship with stakeholders
52
Section 172 statement
57
Non-financial information statement
60
Risk management
62
Principal risks and uncertainties
GOVERNANCE REPORT
66
Chair's introduction to Governance
68
Board of Directors
CELEBRATING 10 YEARS
72
Senior leadership
74
Governance in operation
OF HELPING DEFINED
83
Nomination and Governance
Committee Report
BENEFIT CUSTOMERS
86
Group Audit Committee Report
92
Group Risk and Compliance
Committee Report
95
Directors' Remuneration Report
115
Directors' Report
119
Directors' Responsibilities
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
120 Independent Auditors' Report
131 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
132 Consolidated statement of changes in equity
134 Consolidated statement of financial position
135 Consolidated statement of cash flows
136 Notes to the consolidated
financial statements
184 Statement of changes in equity of the Company
185 Statement of financial position of the Company
186 Statement of cash flows of the Company
187 Notes to the Company financial statements
190 Additional financial information
193 Information for shareholders
195 Directors and advisers
196 Glossary and abbreviations
INVESTING THE JUST WAY
01
Just group PLC | Annual Report and accounts 2022
INVESTMENT CASE
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH,
INNOVATION AND
DELIVERY
Deploying the capabilities of our highly effective new business franchise to create value from leadership positions in attractive and high-growth segments of the UK retirement income market.
WE HELP PEOPLE ACHIEVE A BETTER LATER LIFE
Just has a compelling, clear purpose, to help people achieve a better later life by providing competitive products, financial advice, guidance and services to those approaching, at and in-retirement.
READ MORE ON PG.5
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH - 15% GROWTH TARGET
Our priority is to deliver profitable and sustainable growth. We are investing the organic capital generated by the existing balance sheet to reward shareholders by using our pricing discipline and risk selection to add value through higher new business volumes at attractive margins to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Our target is to deliver 15% growth in underlying operating profit, on average, per annum over the medium term.
READ MORE ON PG.23
GROWING RETIREMENT MARKETS
As the population ages, our retirement markets grow. Whether it is defined benefit schemes de-risking or individual retirees seeking to turn their pension into a guaranteed income for life, our markets have many years of growth ahead of them.
READ MORE ON PG.10
GROWING SHARE THROUGH
INNOVATION AND POSITIVE DISRUPTION
We increase share in these growing markets through constant innovation - seeking to positively disrupt the markets where we choose to participate. By delivering better outcomes for customers, we can also deliver value for shareholders.
READ MORE ON PG.14
DELIVERY AND DISCIPLINE
We have developed a strong track record of delivering against our commitments. In 2022 we grew underlying operating profit by 19%, exceeding our medium term target of 15%. Over the last four years we have consistently improved both the quality and resilience of our capital base and in 2021, we achieved capital self-sufficiency more than a year earlier than originally planned. Our new business franchise has delivered a strong financial performance and in 2022 our new business strain was again below our 2.5% target.
READ MORE ON PG.20
We are increasing organic capital generation to fuel profitable and sustainable growth so we may reward shareholders.
DAVID RICHARDSON
Group Chief Executive Officer
02
strategic report
GOVERNANCE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
10.7%
£29m
£3,131m
£233m
RETURN ON EQUITY1
UNDERLYING ORGANIC
RETIREMENT INCOME SALES1
NEW BUSINESS
8.3% at 31 December 2021
CAPITAL GENERATION1
2021: £2,674m, up 17%
OPERATING PROFIT1
£51m at 31 December 2021
2021: £225m, up 4%
£336m
£249m
£(317)m
£153m
ADJUSTED OPERATING
UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT1
IFRS LOSS BEFORE TAX
MANAGEMENT EXPENSES1
PROFIT BEFORE TAX1
2021: £210m, up 19%
2021: £(21)m
2021: £147m, up 4%
2021: £238m, up 41%
£2,178m 199%
IFRS NET ASSETS
SOLVENCY II CAPITAL
2021: £2,440m, down 11%
COVERAGE RATIO (ESTIMATED)1,2
164% at 31 December 2021
FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND OTHER INDICATORS
A
A
FITCH INSURER FINANCIAL
FITCH ISSUER DEFAULT RATING
STRENGTH RATING
for Just Retirement Limited
for Just Retirement Limited
(2021: A)
(2021: A+)
AWARDED FURTHER RECOGNITION FOR OUTSTANDING SERVICE
PENSIONS AGE
FINANCIAL ADVISER:
FINANCIAL ADVISER:
MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS
5 Star service award
5 Star service award (Mortgages)
(Pension & Protection)
Best provider for adviser support, training and development
Alternative performance measure (unaudited, see glossary for definition). Underlying organic capital generation is reconciled to Solvency II excess own funds on page 27. Return on equity, new business operating profit, management expenses, underlying operating profit, and adjusted operating profit are reconciled to IFRS profit before tax on pages 24 and 26.
Retirement Income sales are reconciled to gross premiums written in note 6 to the consolidated financial statements on page 149.
Solvency II capital coverage ratios as at 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2022 include a recalculation of transitional measures on technical provisions ("TMTP") as at the respective dates.
03
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.