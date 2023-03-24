Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Just Group plc
  News
  Summary
    JRP   GB00BCRX1J15

JUST GROUP PLC

(JRP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:26 2023-03-24 pm EDT
80.60 GBX   -3.59%
Just : Proposed Just Group plc Deferred Share Bonus Plan Rules
PU
Just : Proposed Just Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan Rules
PU
Just : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
Just : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

03/24/2023 | 01:33pm EDT
THE RETIREMENT SPECIALIST

HELPING CUSTOMERS THE JUST WAY

Just group PLC | Annual Report and accounts 2022

Just group PLC | Annual Report and accounts 2022

OUR PURPOSE

WE HELP PEOPLE

ACHIEVE A BETTER

LATER LIFE

We believe that every decision we make and every action we take should help us fulfil our purpose.

INDIVIDUALS

All Just Group plc regulatory announcements, shareholder information and news releases can be found on our Group website, www.justgroupplc.co.uk

We provide guaranteed income for life to deliver security and peace of mind for our customers and we provide regulated advice, guidance and information services to help people make the most of their pensions and other savings.

HOMEOWNERS

We provide the resources to improve the later life of homeowners and their families.

PENSION SCHEME TRUSTEES

We provide improved security of income for members of defined benefit pension schemes by transferring the risk to Just.

COMPANIES

We provide advisory, technology and customer services to help UK companies with retirement- focused solutions to meet the needs of their customers and clients in later life.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT

EACH OF OUR STAKEHOLDERS SEE PG.4

pg.18

pg.34

strategic reportGOVERNANCEFINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FEATURED STORIES

STRATEGIC REPORT

1

Our purpose

2

Investment case

3

Financial and operational highlights

4

At a glance

6

Chair's statement

8

Chief Executive Officer's statement

10

Market context

14

Business model

16

Strategic priorities

18

Defined Benefit case study

20

KPIs

22

Business review

32

Sustainability and the environment

34

Sustainable investment strategy

36

Sustainability strategy: TCFD

disclosure framework

44

Colleagues and culture

50

Relationship with stakeholders

52

Section 172 statement

57

Non-financial information statement

60

Risk management

62

Principal risks and uncertainties

GOVERNANCE REPORT

66

Chair's introduction to Governance

68

Board of Directors

CELEBRATING 10 YEARS

72

Senior leadership

74

Governance in operation

OF HELPING DEFINED

83

Nomination and Governance

Committee Report

BENEFIT CUSTOMERS

86

Group Audit Committee Report

92

Group Risk and Compliance

Committee Report

95

Directors' Remuneration Report

115

Directors' Report

119

Directors' Responsibilities

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

120 Independent Auditors' Report

131 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

132 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

134 Consolidated statement of financial position

135 Consolidated statement of cash flows

136 Notes to the consolidated

financial statements

184 Statement of changes in equity of the Company

185 Statement of financial position of the Company

186 Statement of cash flows of the Company

187 Notes to the Company financial statements

190 Additional financial information

193 Information for shareholders

195 Directors and advisers

196 Glossary and abbreviations

INVESTING THE JUST WAY

01

Just group PLC | Annual Report and accounts 2022

INVESTMENT CASE

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH,

INNOVATION AND

DELIVERY

Deploying the capabilities of our highly effective new business franchise to create value from leadership positions in attractive and high-growth segments of the UK retirement income market.

WE HELP PEOPLE ACHIEVE A BETTER LATER LIFE

Just has a compelling, clear purpose, to help people achieve a better later life by providing competitive products, financial advice, guidance and services to those approaching, at and in-retirement.

READ MORE ON PG.5

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH - 15% GROWTH TARGET

Our priority is to deliver profitable and sustainable growth. We are investing the organic capital generated by the existing balance sheet to reward shareholders by using our pricing discipline and risk selection to add value through higher new business volumes at attractive margins to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Our target is to deliver 15% growth in underlying operating profit, on average, per annum over the medium term.

READ MORE ON PG.23

GROWING RETIREMENT MARKETS

As the population ages, our retirement markets grow. Whether it is defined benefit schemes de-risking or individual retirees seeking to turn their pension into a guaranteed income for life, our markets have many years of growth ahead of them.

READ MORE ON PG.10

GROWING SHARE THROUGH

INNOVATION AND POSITIVE DISRUPTION

We increase share in these growing markets through constant innovation - seeking to positively disrupt the markets where we choose to participate. By delivering better outcomes for customers, we can also deliver value for shareholders.

READ MORE ON PG.14

DELIVERY AND DISCIPLINE

We have developed a strong track record of delivering against our commitments. In 2022 we grew underlying operating profit by 19%, exceeding our medium term target of 15%. Over the last four years we have consistently improved both the quality and resilience of our capital base and in 2021, we achieved capital self-sufficiency more than a year earlier than originally planned. Our new business franchise has delivered a strong financial performance and in 2022 our new business strain was again below our 2.5% target.

READ MORE ON PG.20

We are increasing organic capital generation to fuel profitable and sustainable growth so we may reward shareholders.

DAVID RICHARDSON

Group Chief Executive Officer

02

strategic report

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

10.7%

£29m

£3,131m

£233m

RETURN ON EQUITY1

UNDERLYING ORGANIC

RETIREMENT INCOME SALES1

NEW BUSINESS

8.3% at 31 December 2021

CAPITAL GENERATION1

2021: £2,674m, up 17%

OPERATING PROFIT1

£51m at 31 December 2021

2021: £225m, up 4%

£336m

£249m

£(317)m

£153m

ADJUSTED OPERATING

UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT1

IFRS LOSS BEFORE TAX

MANAGEMENT EXPENSES1

PROFIT BEFORE TAX1

2021: £210m, up 19%

2021: £(21)m

2021: £147m, up 4%

2021: £238m, up 41%

£2,178m 199%

IFRS NET ASSETS

SOLVENCY II CAPITAL

2021: £2,440m, down 11%

COVERAGE RATIO (ESTIMATED)1,2

164% at 31 December 2021

FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND OTHER INDICATORS

A

A

FITCH INSURER FINANCIAL

FITCH ISSUER DEFAULT RATING

STRENGTH RATING

for Just Retirement Limited

for Just Retirement Limited

(2021: A)

(2021: A+)

AWARDED FURTHER RECOGNITION FOR OUTSTANDING SERVICE

PENSIONS AGE

FINANCIAL ADVISER:

FINANCIAL ADVISER:

MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS

5 Star service award

5 Star service award (Mortgages)

(Pension & Protection)

Best provider for adviser support, training and development

  1. Alternative performance measure (unaudited, see glossary for definition). Underlying organic capital generation is reconciled to Solvency II excess own funds on page 27. Return on equity, new business operating profit, management expenses, underlying operating profit, and adjusted operating profit are reconciled to IFRS profit before tax on pages 24 and 26.
    Retirement Income sales are reconciled to gross premiums written in note 6 to the consolidated financial statements on page 149.
  2. Solvency II capital coverage ratios as at 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2022 include a recalculation of transitional measures on technical provisions ("TMTP") as at the respective dates.

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Just Group plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 17:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 400 M 4 191 M 4 191 M
Net income 2022 -236 M -290 M -290 M
Net Debt 2022 1 709 M 2 106 M 2 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,19x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 868 M 1 070 M 1 070 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 124
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart JUST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Just Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 83,60 GBX
Average target price 131,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Louis Richardson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Mark Parsons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Peter Hastings-Bass Group Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Offen Group Chief Digital Information Officer
Paul Fulcher Group Executive-Capital Management & Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST GROUP PLC2.45%1 070
AXA4.49%73 741
METLIFE, INC.-24.97%42 048
AFLAC INCORPORATED-13.08%38 281
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.45%35 963
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.91%33 136
