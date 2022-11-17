Just : Exchange offer / Tender offer - Final Results Announcement

Just Group plc announces Final Results of its Tender Offer for its £250,000,000 9.000 per cent.
Guaranteed Subordinated Notes due 2026
17 November 2022. Further to the indicative results announcement published this morning, Just Group plc (the Company) announces today the final results of its invitation to holders of its £250,000,000 9.000 per cent. Guaranteed Subordinated Notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS1504958817) (the Notes) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the Offer).
The Offer was announced on 7 November 2022 and the Company announced an amendment to the Offer on 14 November 2022 (the Amendment Announcement). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 7 November 2022 (the Tender Offer Memorandum), as amended by the Amendment Announcement, each prepared by the Company. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 16 November 2022.
As at the Expiration Deadline, the Company had received valid tenders of £75,973,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes for purchase.
The Company now announces that it has decided to set the Final Acceptance Amount at £75,973,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes. Accordingly, the Company will accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer in full with no pro rata scaling. Pricing for the Offer took place at or around 10.00 a.m. (London time) today.
A summary of the final pricing for the Offer appears below:
|
Benchmark Security
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
Purchase Spread
|
Purchase Yield
|
Purchase Price
|
|
|
|
|
3.144 per cent.
|
390 bps
|
7.044 per cent.
|
106.616 per cent.
The Company will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.
The expected Settlement Date for the Offer is 18 November 2022. Following settlement of the Offer, £174,027,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.
HSBC Bank Plc (Telephone: +44 20 7992 6237; Attention: Liability Management; Email:
LM_EMEA@hsbc.com); J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Telephone: +44 20 7134 2468; Attention:
EMEA Liability Management Group; Email: liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com); and
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (Telephone: +44 20 7677 5040; Attention: Liability
Management Team; Email: liabilitymanagementeurope@morganstanley.com) are acting as Dealer Managers for the Offer.
Kroll Issuer Services Limited (Telephone: +40 20 7704 0880; Attention: Owen Morris; Email:
justgroup@is.kroll.com; Offer Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/justgroup) is acting as Tender Agent for the Offer.
