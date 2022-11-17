Just : Exchange offer / Tender offer - Indicative Results Announcement

Just Group plc announces Indicative Results of its Tender Offer for its £250,000,000 9.000 per cent.

Guaranteed Subordinated Notes due 2026

17 November 2022. Just Group plc (the Company) announces today the indicative results of its invitation to holders of its £250,000,000 9.000 per cent. Guaranteed Subordinated Notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS1504958817) (the Notes) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the Offer).

The Offer was announced on 7 November 2022 and the Company announced an amendment to the Offer on 14 November 2022 (the Amendment Announcement). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 7 November 2022 (the Tender Offer Memorandum), as amended by the Amendment Announcement, each prepared by the Company. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 16 November 2022.

As at the Expiration Deadline, the Company had received valid tenders of £75,973,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes for purchase.

In the event the Company decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer, it expects to set the Final Acceptance Amount at approximately £75,973,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes. On the basis of such expected Final Acceptance Amount, the Company expects to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer in full with no pro rata scaling.

Noteholders should note that this is a non-binding indication of the level at which the Company expects to set the Final Acceptance Amount.

Pricing for the Offer will take place at or around 10.00 a.m. (London time) today (the Pricing Time). As soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time, the Company will announce whether it will accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, the Final Acceptance Amount, the Benchmark Security Rate, the Purchase Yield, the Purchase Price, (if applicable) the Pro-ration Factor that will be applied to valid tenders of Notes and the aggregate nominal amount of Notes that will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.

The expected Settlement Date for the Offer is 18 November 2022.