(Alliance News) - Just Group PLC on Thursday said Mark Godson will start as chief financial officer at the start of December, after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

In July, the Surrey, England-based financial services group focused on the UK retirement income market said Godson would join the company on December 1 as CFO subject to regulatory approval, with incumbent CFO Andy Parsons retiring on December 31.

Godson's start date has now been brought forward to Friday next week, after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals. Parsons will still continue as an executive director until his previously announced retirement date of December 31 to allow for a smooth transition.

"[Godson] is one of the top talents in the insurance market, bringing with him extensive commercial and financial insight gained from across the sector. We are delivering mid teen profit growth and our business has never been stronger. Mark has a growth mindset and is ideally placed to help us continue to deliver our profit pledge," said Chief Executive Officer David Richardson.

"I want to thank Andy Parsons for his central role in building our financial strength which has allowed us to return to growth in recent years and face into the future with confidence. He has also delivered a major programme of finance transformation including the implementation of IFRS 17."

Incoming CFO Godson commented: "I'm pleased to have joined the board and the executive team, to support the group's growth strategy, creating value for our shareholders and delivering great outcomes for our customers. Over recent years I have been impressed with the way Just, the UK's retirement specialist, has successfully transformed its business model. I'm excited about the future prospects of the business and working alongside colleagues to fulfil our purpose to help people achieve a better later life."

Shares in Just Group were up 0.5% to 83.10 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

