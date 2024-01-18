Just Group PLC - Surrey, England-based financial services group focused on the UK retirement income market - Shareholder-funded retirement income sales for 2023 rise 24% to GBP3.9 billion, total retirement income sales up 27% to GBP4.3 billion. Defined benefit de-risking sales increase 21% to GBP3.4 billion with "a new record" in industry volumes at approximately GBP50 billion. Expects "this strong momentum" to carry into 2024. Retail sales increase 59% to GBP900 million amid the "largest" guaranteed income for life market since 2014. Chief Executive David Richardson says 2023 success and market position gives Just increased confidence in prospects for current year.

CEO Richardson continues: "Our performance in 2023 further demonstrates the strength of our new business model, with another year of exceptional delivery against our ambitious growth plans. Our success is underpinned by the sheer number of DB opportunities available, scheme funding at record levels, and our capability to provide innovative solutions consistently across the entire market."

Current stock price: 83.00 pence, down 0.2% on Thursday

12-month change: up 0.6%

