Just Group PLC - Surrey, England-based financial services group focused on the UK retirement income market - Hires Mark Godson as chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2024. Current CFO Andy Parsons will retire from Just Group's board on December 31. Godson currently is a partner at Ernst & Young Global Ltd and leads the firm's UK actuarial practice, and previously worked at Swiss Re AG.

Chief Executive Officer David Richardson says: "[Godson] is one of the top talents in the insurance market, bringing with him extensive commercial and financial insight gained from across the sector. We are delivering mid teen profit growth and our business has never been stronger. Mark has a growth mindset and is ideally placed to help us continue to deliver our profit pledge."

Current stock price: 75.30 pence, down 1.4% on Thursday morning

12-month change: up 13%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

