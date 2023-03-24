Just : Proposed Just Group plc Deferred Share Bonus Plan Rules

Adopted by the Board on [ ] May 2023

13. RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PLAN AND THE

10. SATISFACTION OF CASH AWARDS AND OTHER AWARDS IN

Just Group plc Deferred Share Bonus Plan

The Plan is intended to facilitate the retention of executive directors and employees of the Group and to align their interests with those of the Company's shareholders by enabling Group Companies to award a proportion of such persons' annual bonuses in the form of Shares which will be deferred for a period under the terms of this Plan.

1. DEFINITIONS

1.1 In this Plan references to the following words shall bear the following meanings:

Admission Date means the day on which the Shares are first admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities;

Award means an award made pursuant to this Plan which may be a conditional award of Shares, an Option or other right to receive Shares without payment or a Cash Award;

Award Certificate means a certificate (or communication) sent to a Participant pursuant to Rule 2.3;

the Board means the board of directors of the Company or a duly constituted committee of it;

Capital Reorganisation means any variation in the share capital or reserves of the Company (including, without limitation, by way of capitalisation issue, rights issue, sub-division, consolidation, or reduction);

Cash Award means a conditional right to receive a cash amount determined in accordance with Rule 10;

the Committee means the remuneration committee of the Board or such duly constituted committee of the Board as may replace it;

the Company means Just Group plc (formerly known as Just Retirement Group plc), a company incorporated in England with the number 8568957, whose registered office is at Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH2 7RP;

Control has the meaning given to that term by Section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007;

Date of Grant means in respect of any Award, the date on which it is granted;

Dealing Day means any day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for the transaction of business;

Deferral Period means the period(s) specified by the Committee pursuant to Rule 2.2.2;

