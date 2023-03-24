Just : Proposed Just Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan Rules

1. DEFINITIONS

1.1 In this Plan references to the following words shall bear the following meanings:

Admission Date means the day on which the Shares are first admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities;

Annual Base Salary means the annual base salary of the Eligible Person in respect of their employment with the Group, excluding any overtime pay, bonuses and payments under any other form of incentive scheme;

Award means an award made pursuant to this Plan which may be a conditional award of Shares, an Option or other right to receive Shares without payment or a Cash Award;

Award Certificate means a certificate (or communication) sent to a Participant pursuant to Rule 2.3;

Award Value means the value of the relevant Award at the Date of Grant being the number of Shares (or Notional Shares in the case of a Cash Award) the subject of the Award multiplied by the average of the middle market quotations for Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five Dealing Days (or such shorter period as the Committee may determine) preceding the Date of Grant;

the Board means the board of directors of the Company or a duly constituted committee of it;

Capital Reorganisation means any variation in the share capital or reserves of the Company (including, without limitation, by way of capitalisation issue, rights issue, sub-division, consolidation, or reduction);

Cash Award means a conditional right to receive a cash amount determined in accordance with Rule 14;

the Committee means the remuneration committee of the Board or such duly constituted committee of the Board as may replace it;

the Company means Just Group plc (formerly known as Just Retirement Group plc), a company incorporated in England with the number 8568957, whose registered office is at Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH2 7RP;

Control has the meaning given to that term by Section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007; Date of Grant means in respect of any Award, the date on which it is granted;

Dealing Day means any day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for the transaction of business;

Discretionary Share Scheme means an Employees' Share Scheme in which participation is solely at the discretion of the Committee;

Eligible Person means any person who is an executive director or employee of any Group Company;