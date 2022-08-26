Just Life Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022

Just Life Group Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2022. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 36.22 million compared to NZD 32.23 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 36.61 million compared to NZD 32.52 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 2.27 million compared to NZD 3.31 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.023 compared to NZD 0.036 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.023 compared to NZD 0.036 a year ago.

