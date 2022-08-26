Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Just Life Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLG   NZJWIE0001S3

JUST LIFE GROUP LIMITED

(JLG)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
0.5800 NZD   -3.33%
12:21pJust Life Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
02/24Just Life Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/24Just Life Group Limited to Pay Fully Imputed Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021, Payable on 24 March 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Just Life Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022

08/26/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
Just Life Group Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2022. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 36.22 million compared to NZD 32.23 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 36.61 million compared to NZD 32.52 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 2.27 million compared to NZD 3.31 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.023 compared to NZD 0.036 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.023 compared to NZD 0.036 a year ago.


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 32,5 M - -
Net income 2021 3,31 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 57,2 M 35,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,08%
Chart JUST LIFE GROUP LIMITED
Just Life Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Edwin Falkenstein Chief Executive Officer
Graeme Read Chief Financial Officer
Philip John Norman Independent Chairman
Eldon David Roberts Chief Operating Officer
Richard Carver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST LIFE GROUP LIMITED-24.68%36
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-4.58%53 303
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-29.87%39 276
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-20.20%37 360
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-22.58%35 338
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-25.05%19 526