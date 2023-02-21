Just Life Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022

Just Life Group Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2022. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 18.49 million compared to NZD 17.45 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 18.67 million compared to NZD 17.75 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 1.14 million compared to NZD 1.58 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.012 compared to NZD 0.016 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.012 compared to NZD 0.016 a year ago.

