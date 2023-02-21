Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Just Life Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLG   NZJWIE0001S3

JUST LIFE GROUP LIMITED

(JLG)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
0.4500 NZD    0.00%
11:02aJust Life Group Limited to Pay Fully Imputed Interim Dividend, Payable on 24 March 2023
CI
11:02aJust Life Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Just Life Distributes Final Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Just Life Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022

02/21/2023 | 11:02am EST
Just Life Group Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2022. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 18.49 million compared to NZD 17.45 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 18.67 million compared to NZD 17.75 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 1.14 million compared to NZD 1.58 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.012 compared to NZD 0.016 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.012 compared to NZD 0.016 a year ago.


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 36,4 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2022 2,27 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net Debt 2022 23,6 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 44,4 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,16%
Chart JUST LIFE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Just Life Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Edwin Falkenstein Chief Executive Officer
Graeme Read Chief Financial Officer
Philip John Norman Independent Chairman
Eldon David Roberts Chief Operating Officer
Richard Carver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST LIFE GROUP LIMITED12.50%28
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.15.59%50 972
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC1.11%44 467
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC9.57%42 191
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION9.62%37 722
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)21.37%22 995