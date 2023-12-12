Official JUSTERA HEALTH LTD. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its management. Young Cho Lee, also a member of the Company's Board of Directors, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company ("CEO"), effective today.

Mr. Lee is a distinguished finance expert with a BA in Accounting and MBA from Hanyang University in South Korea. He worked in the accounting, finance, and auditing departments at LG Group headquarters, overseeing all its subsidiaries, including LG Electronics, LG Construction, and LG Chemicals. Mr. Lee was responsible for management and consulting projects, specializing in M&A and restructuring.

Former CEO and Director, Edward Park, has stepped down from the management and the Board due to personal reasons. The Company would like to thank Mr. Park for his contributions to the Company and wish him luck with his future endeavours.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO during this transformative period. Building on our recent business development and achievements, I am enthusiastic about steering the company toward greater success. Drawing from my background, I am committed to strengthening our foundation and driving increased sales. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and the positive impact we will make in the health and wellness industry," said Young Cho Lee, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

