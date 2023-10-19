Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) (formerly ScreenPro Security Inc.) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering, as described in its press release of September 29, 2023 pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-105 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Offering"), resulting in the issuance of 33,973,336 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.03 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,019,200. The common shares issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering are not subject to a hold period. The Company paid aggregate cash commissions of $33,672 to finders in connection with the LIFE Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the LIFE Offering for the opening the Company's retail establishments, marketing, and promotion of Naturevan products to increase sales and purchase new equipment, and the marketing and promotion of its newly acquired wellness business, and for general working capital.

"We are pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement. This development will help assist the Company in using net proceeds to support the Company's new ventures and market the Company's spa and retail stores which will bring more value to the Company," said Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Justera Health

Founded in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a health and wellness management company that provides Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on medical services, Justera Health offers personalized health and wellness services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals bring years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

For additional information on Justera Health and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.justerahealth.com/

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204

Email: priya@justerahealth.com

Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 203

Email: epark@justerahealth.com

