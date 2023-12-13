Official JUSTERA HEALTH LTD. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to introduce its K-beauty online store(https://tonymoly.ca/ ) featuring the acclaimed TonyMoly brand. This digital platform offers a selective range of TonyMoly's K-beauty products, such as makeup and skincare products, catering to the burgeoning demand for K-beauty across Canada.

Dedicated to TonyMoly's product line, the online store showcases a diverse collection of their finest offerings. Each product is selected to embody the innovation and quality synonymous with the TonyMoly brand, ensuring an authentic K-beauty experience.

The Company continually adapts to the latest trends and customer preferences, ensuring the TonyMoly product lineup remains fresh and desirable. This responsive approach, bolstered by the recent acquisition, positions Justera at the forefront of the dynamic beauty industry, offering one of the best of K-beauty to enthusiasts across Canada.

"The introduction of our online store dedicated to TonyMoly's K-beauty range is a pivotal step for our company. We're excited to offer a specialized platform that not only showcases TonyMoly's quality products but also aligns with our vision of delivering exceptional beauty experiences online. We believe this distinctive focus on TonyMoly will resonate strongly with K-beauty fans and look forward to becoming a trusted destination for their beauty needs," said Young Cho Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. Justera focuses on health and wellness solutions. Its offerings include Justera Healthcare Product, which provides quality nutritional supplements under the Naturevan brand, and a selection of K-beauty and healthcare items, featuring the TonyMoly Brand. Additionally, Justera offers a range of wellness and spa services through Juillet Wellness, such as registered massage therapy and acupuncture, aimed at supporting overall well-being and relaxation. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to the future development of Justera's business. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of Justera could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Justera operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to Justera's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Justera. Management of Justera believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents Justera's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. Justera disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

