Justride Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

January 13, 2024 at 04:48 am EST Share

Justride Enterprises Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 180.76 million. Revenue was INR 182.85 million. Net income was INR 2.26 million compared to net loss of INR 0.236 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.16 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.16 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 2,817.56 million. Revenue was INR 2,819.68 million. Net income was INR 3.37 million compared to net loss of INR 0.662 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.02 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.045 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.02 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.045 a year ago.