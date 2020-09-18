MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited 3303 KYG520771075 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED (3303) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17 0.45 HKD +1.12% 12:05a JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES : 2020 Interim Report PU 08/12 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES : Supplementary announcement in relation to the 2019 annual report of the company PU 03/17 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES : Profit warning supplemental annonuncement PU Summary Charts News Company Financials Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Jutal Offshore Oil Services : 2020 Interim Report 0 09/18/2020 | 12:05am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONTENTS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2 INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS 5 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 6 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 7 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 9 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 10 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 11 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 29 DIRECTORS REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 40 CORPORATE INFORMATION 56 2 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Financial Highlights Turnover was RMB1,296,344,000, a 163.13% increase from the same period in last year.

Gross profit was RMB177,496,000, a 101.91% increase from the same period in last year.

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, profit attributable to owners of the Company was RMB25,363,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share was RMB1.552 cents for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

The Board resolved that no interim dividend would be declared in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2020. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the unaudited condensed consolidated results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2019. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee"). RSM Hong Kong, the Company's auditor, has conducted its review on the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 in accordance with the Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant (the "HKICPA"). INTERIM REPORT 2020 3 Independent Review Report TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) INTRODUCTION We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on pages 5 to 28 which comprises the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as at 30 June 2020 and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. 4 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Independent Review Report SCOPE OF REVIEW We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquires, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. CONCLUSION Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34. RSM Hong Kong Certified Public Accountants 29th Floor, Lee Garden Two 28 Yun Ping Road Causeway Bay Hong Kong 25 August 2020 INTERIM REPORT 2020 5 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Turnover 5 1,296,344 492,668 Cost of sales and services (1,118,848) (404,758) Gross profit 177,496 87,910 Other income 6 16,281 26,601 Administrative expenses (96,708) (98,795) Impairment losses on trade and other receivables (26,673) (6,290) (Impairment losses)/reversal of impairment losses on contract assets (164) 357 Other operating expenses 7 (13,517) (14,115) Profit/(loss) from operations 56,715 (4,332) Finance costs (19,432) (19,204) Profit/(loss) before tax 8 37,283 (23,536) Income tax expense 10 (11,920) (9,180) Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company 11 25,363 (32,716) Earnings/(loss) per share 12 RMB RMB Basic 1.552 CENTS (2.002) CENTS Diluted 1.552 CENTS N/A 6 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Profit/(loss) for the period 25,363 (32,716) Other comprehensive income: Item that will be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 18,096 6,615 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 18,096 6,615 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company 43,459 (26,101) INTERIM REPORT 2020 7 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 30 June 2020 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current assets Fixed assets 13 1,177,163 1,172,874 Right-of-use assets 14 445,956 452,461 Goodwill 54,648 54,648 Intangible assets 7,074 6,509 Trade receivables, non-current 15 2,416 538 Deferred tax assets 32,195 29,323 1,719,452 1,716,353 Current assets Inventories 178,237 194,251 Trade and bills receivables 15 652,280 932,012 Contract cost assets 18,005 69,654 Contract assets 296,251 161,777 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 226,754 262,057 Derivative financial instruments - 3,160 Due from directors - 833 Current tax assets 116 751 Pledged bank deposits 145,517 56,813 Bank and cash balances 1,004,214 808,330 2,521,374 2,489,638 8 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 30 June 2020 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Current liabilities Trade and bills payables 16 737,705 748,993 Contract liabilities 525,653 299,110 Accruals and other payables 77,966 108,731 Derivative financial instruments 1,190 769 Lease liabilities 12,485 12,691 Provisions 59,344 58,117 Bank and other borrowings 44,313 289,342 Deferred income 10,496 8,942 Current tax liabilities 12,696 - 1,481,848 1,526,695 Net current assets 1,039,526 962,943 Total assets less current liabilities 2,758,978 2,679,296 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 31,440 34,824 Bank and other borrowings 446,950 392,700 Lease liabilities 41,002 37,474 Deferred tax liabilities 43,199 63,305 562,591 528,303 NET ASSETS 2,196,387 2,150,993 Capital and reserves Share capital 17 14,755 14,755 Reserves 2,181,632 2,136,238 TOTAL EQUITY 2,196,387 2,150,993 Approved by the Board of Directors on 25 August 2020 Chairman Director INTERIM REPORT 2020 9 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Convertible Foreign Share- Share loan notes currency based Proposed Share premium Special equity translation payment Statutory Retained final Total capital account reserve reserve reserve reserve reserves profits dividend equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2019 14,755 1,733,618 (52,040) 2,951 (43,122) 43,247 40,275 364,697 28,635 2,133,016 Total comprehensive income for the period Share-based payments Share option forfeited Approval of year 2018 final dividend - - - - 6,615 - - (32,716) - (26,101) - - - - - 10,603 - - - 10,603 - - - - - (359) - 359 - - - - - - - - - - (28,635) (28,635) Changes in equity for the period - - - - 6,615 10,244 - (32,357) (28,635) (44,133) At 30 June 2019 14,755 1,733,618 (52,040) 2,951 (36,507) 53,491 40,275 332,340 - 2,088,883 At 1 January 2020 14,755 1,733,618 (52,040) 2,951 (19,038) 60,992 40,275 369,480 - 2,150,993 Total comprehensive income for the period Share-based payments - - - - 18,096 - - 25,363 - 43,459 - - - - - 1,935 - - - 1,935 Changes in equity for the period - - - - 18,096 1,935 - 25,363 - 45,394 At 30 June 2020 14,755 1,733,618 (52,040) 2,951 (942) 62,927 40,275 394,843 - 2,196,387 10 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) NET CASH GENERATED FROM/(USED (123,225) IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 511,025 Purchases of fixed assets (58,897) (81,899) Proceeds from disposals of fixed assets 572 67 Government grants received 8,659 23,014 (Increase)/decrease in pledged bank deposits (85,789) 6,897 Other investing cash flows (net) 4,525 6,336 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING (45,585) ACTIVITIES (130,930) Bank loans raised 148,000 70,000 Repayment of bank loans (338,779) (318,408) Principal elements of lease payments (8,623) (4,342) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING (252,750) ACTIVITIES (199,402) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH (421,560) AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 180,693 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 902,562 BEGINNING OF PERIOD 808,766 EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE 6,615 CHANGES 18,106 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 487,617 END OF PERIOD, REPRESENTED BY 1,007,565 Bank and cash balances 1,004,214 476,846 Pledged bank deposits (mature in three months or less) 3,351 10,771 1,007,565 487,617 INTERIM REPORT 2020 11 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 BASIS OF PREPARATION

These condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

These condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The accounting policies (including the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty) and methods of computation used in the preparation of these condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS

In the current period, the Group has adopted all the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting year beginning on 1 January 2020. HKFRSs comprise Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS"); Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS"); and Interpretations. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

The accounting policies applied in these financial statements are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. A number of new or amended standards are effective from 1 January 2020 but they do not have a material effect on the Group's financial statements. 12 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The carrying amounts of the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities as reflected in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position approximate their respective fair values. Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The following disclosures of fair value measurements use a fair value hierarchy that categorises into three levels the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value: Level 1 inputs: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Group can access at the measurement date. Level 2 inputs: inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. Level 3 inputs: unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. The Group's policy is to recognise transfers into and transfers out of any of the three levels as of the date of the event or change in circumstances that caused the transfer. The following table shows the carrying amounts and fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities, including their levels in the fair value hierarchy. It does not include fair value information for financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value. Further, for the current period the fair value disclosure of lease liabilities is also not required. INTERIM REPORT 2020 13 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (CONTINUED) Disclosures of level in fair value hierarchy at 30 June 2020: Fair value measurements as at 31 December 30 June 2020 2019 using level 2 using level 2 Description RMB'000 RMB'000 Recurring fair value measurements: Financial assets Derivatives Foreign currency forward - 3,160 Recurring fair value measurements: Financial liabilities Derivatives Foreign currency forward 1,190 769 Disclosure of valuation process used by the Group and valuation techniques and inputs used in fair value measurements:

The Group has engaged external valuation expert with the professional qualifications and recent experience to perform the fair value measurement of foreign currency forward contracts outstanding at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. 14 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (CONTINUED) Disclosure of valuation process used by the Group and valuation techniques and inputs used in fair value measurements: (Continued) The valuation techniques used and the key inputs to the level 2 fair value measurements are set out below: Level 2 fair value measurements Fair value 31 December 2019 Valuation 30 June 2020 Description technique Key inputs RMB'000 RMB'000 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Derivatives - Discounted Forward exchange rate; foreign currency cash flows Contract forward rates; forward and Discount rate - 1,190 3,160 769 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group has three reportable segments as follows: Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas industries ("oil and gas segment")

Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for other energy and refining and chemical industries ("other energy and refinery and chemical segment")

Provision of technical support services for shipbuilding industry ("shipbuilding service segment") The Group's reportable segments are strategic business units that offer products and services to different industry sector. They are managed separately because each business unit requires different technology and marketing strategies. INTERIM REPORT 2020 15 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) The Group's other operating segment mainly represents provision of undersea maintenance services for industries other than oil and gas, other energy and refinery and shipbuilding. This segment does not meet any of the quantitative thresholds for determining reportable segments. The information of this other operating segments is included in the 'others' column. Other energy and refinery Shipbuilding Oil and gas and chemical service segment segment segment Others Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 June 2020 Revenue from external customers 1,287,834 516 7,766 228 1,296,344 Segment profit/(loss) 179,091 (216) 963 (2,342) 177,496 At 30 June 2020: Segment assets 2,831,831 176,266 6,051 8,508 3,022,656 Segment liabilities 1,344,869 99,916 4,563 705 1,450,053 Six months ended 30 June 2019 Revenue from external customers 442,529 44,629 4,931 579 492,668 Segment profit/(loss) 78,319 9,043 1,367 (819) 87,910 At 31 December 2019: (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) Segment assets 2,938,814 270,657 7,626 9,523 3,226,620 Segment liabilities 1,122,920 129,071 4,754 2,215 1,258,960 16 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliations of segment profit: Total profit of reportable segments 177,496 87,910 Unallocated amounts: Other income 16,281 26,601 Finance costs (19,432) (19,204) Other corporate expenses (137,062) (118,843) Consolidated profit/(loss) before tax for the period 37,283 (23,536) 5. TURNOVER The Group's operations and main revenue streams are those described in the last annual financial statements. The Group's revenue is derived from contracts with customers. INTERIM REPORT 2020 17 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 5. TURNOVER (CONTINUED) In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by business segments and timing of revenue recognition. Other energy Oil and gas and refinery and Shipbuilding For the six months segment chemical segment service segment Others Total ended 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Timing of revenue recognition Goods and services transferred at a point in time 100,929 28,963 239 5 - - - - 101,168 28,968 Goods and services transferred over time 1,186,905 413,566 277 44,624 7,766 4,931 228 579 1,195,176 463,700 Total 1,287,834 442,529 516 44,629 7,766 4,931 228 579 1,296,344 492,668 The following table provides information about receivables, contract assets and contract liabilities from contracts with customers: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade and bills receivables 654,696 932,550 Contract assets 296,251 161,777 Contract liabilities 525,653 299,110 18 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 TURNOVER (CONTINUED)

The contract assets primarily relate to the Group's rights to consideration for work completed but not billed at the reporting date on the Group's construction services. The contract assets are transferred to trade receivables when the rights become unconditional. This usually occurs when the Group issues an invoice to the customer. The contract liabilities primarily relate to the advance consideration received from customers for the Group's construction services, for which revenue is recognised over time.

The amount of approximately RMB246,508,000 recognised in contract liabilities at the beginning of the period has been recognised as revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020. OTHER INCOME Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gain on disposals of fixed assets - 155 Interest income 5,388 6,335 Government grants recognised 10,621 5,789 Compensation income - 7,353 Fair value gains on derivative financial instruments - 3,393 Sundry income 272 3,576 16,281 26,601 INTERIM REPORT 2020 19 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 7. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net foreign exchange losses 6,557 12,876 Fair value loss on derivative financial instruments 3,368 - Allowance for inventories 2,226 - Others 1,366 1,239 13,517 14,115 8. FINANCE COSTS Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest on bank borrowings 16,119 18,749 Others 3,313 455 19,432 19,204 20 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 DIVIDENDS

No interim dividend was proposed for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current tax - PRC Enterprise Income Tax Provision for the period 22,262 6,585 (Over)/under-provision in prior periods (5) 8,337 22,257 14,922 Deferred tax (10,337) (5,742) 11,920 9,180 No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax is required since the Group has no assessable profits arising in Hong Kong for the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. The People's Republic of China (the "PRC") Enterprise Income Tax has been provided on the assessable profit of the Group's subsidiaries in the PRC in accordance with the relevant PRC Enterprise Income Tax laws and regulations. Tax charge on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates, based on existing legislation, interpretation and practices in respect thereof. INTERIM REPORT 2020 21 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 11. PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD The Group's profit/(loss) for the period is arrived at after charging/(crediting): Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Allowance/(reversal of allowance) for inventories 2,226 (893) Impairment losses on trade and other receivables 26,673 6,290 Gain on disposals of fixed assets - (155) Impairment losses/(reversal of impairment losses) on contract assets 164 (357) Directors' emoluments - As directors 180 180 - For management 3,215 4,646 - Share-based payments 570 2,111 3,965 6,937 22 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 12. EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE The calculation of basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share is based on the following: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Earnings/(loss) Profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the Company, used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation 25,363 (32,716) Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in basic earnings per share calculation 1,634,016,389 1,634,016,389 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary/(loss) shares arising from share options - N/A Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in diluted earnings/(loss) per share calculation 1,634,016,389 N/A As the exercise of the Group's outstanding share options for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 were anti-dilutive, no diluted loss per share was presented for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. INTERIM REPORT 2020 23 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FIXED ASSETS

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group acquired fixed assets of approximately RMB58,897,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB62,695,000). RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group renewed an existing lease contract for use of certain properties and warehouse for 6.5 years. The Group makes fixed payments throughout lease periods. Upon commencement of this renew lease, the Group recognised RMB11,934,000 of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade receivables 756,811 1,009,021 Allowance for doubtful debts (125,064) (98,391) 631,747 910,630 Bills receivables 22,949 21,920 654,696 932,550 Classified as: Trade receivables, non-current 2,416 538 Trade and bills receivables, current 652,280 932,012 654,696 932,550 24 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 15. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES (CONTINUED) The aging analysis of trade receivables as at the balance sheet date, based on the date of invoice, is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Billed: 0 to 30 days 298,387 367,948 31 to 90 days 27,745 63,156 91 to 365 days 145,433 77,880 Over 365 days 171,535 134,464 643,100 643,448 Unbilled 113,711 365,573 756,811 1,009,021 16. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade payables 705,658 718,583 Bills payables 32,047 30,410 737,705 748,993 INTERIM REPORT 2020 25 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 16. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES (CONTINUED) The aging analysis of the trade payables as at the balance sheet date, based on the date of receipt of goods and services, is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0 to 30 days 486,325 514,017 31 to 90 days 33,573 26,727 91 to 365 days 40,638 77,058 Over 365 days 145,122 100,781 705,658 718,583 17. SHARE CAPITAL Number of shares Amount HK$'000 Authorised: Ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each At 31 December 2019 (Audited) and 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 4,000,000,000 40,000 26 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 17. SHARE CAPITAL (CONTINUED) A summary of the movements in the issued share capital of the Company is as follows: Number Equivalent to of shares Amount amount HK$'000 RMB'000 Issued and fully paid: Ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each At 1 January 2019 (Audited), 31 December 2019 (Audited) and 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 1,634,016,389 16,341 14,755 18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS In addition to those related party transactions and balances disclosed elsewhere in the condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group had the following transactions with its related parties during the period: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue received/receivable from fellow subsidiaries (a) 1,654 16,507 Revenue received/receivable from the ultimate holding company 73,862 28,904 These fellow subsidiaries are wholly-owned by Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection and New Materials Co., Ltd., the ultimate holding company. INTERIM REPORT 2020 27 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 SEASONALITY

The Group's revenue from the oil and gas industry and other energy and refining and chemical industries is subject to seasonal factors and the Group's financial results will be affected by the number and size of projects awarded to the Group through tendering process and the stage of completion of the respective projects. Therefore, the Group is unable to forecast the trend of seasonality and its impact to the Group's financial results. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Fixed assets - contracted but not provided for 21,952 35,771 21. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES The Group is a defendant in a lawsuit brought during the year ended 31 December 2018 claiming approximately RMB8.2 million together with interest relating to subcontracting services rendered by a subcontractor (the "Plaintiff"). The Group has filed a counterclaim against the Plaintiff for approximately RMB3.7 million. The lawsuit is now being proceeded and has not been completed up to the date of this report. Because the final outcome of the proceeding is uncertain, the directors based on the legal advice obtained and determined that the ultimate liability, if any, will not have a material impact on the Group's financial position. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group did not have other significant contingent liabilities. 28 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Since early 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic (the "COVID-19 outbreak") has spread across China and other countries. A series of precautionary and control measures have been and continued to be implemented across the globe. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has no material impact to the Group's financial performance and liquidity condition. The Group is paying close attention to the development of, and the disruption to business and economic activities may cause by, the COVID-19 outbreak and continuously monitor its impact may have on the financial position, cash flows and operating results of the Group. APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The condensed consolidated financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 25 August 2020. INTERIM REPORT 2020 29 Management Discussion and Analysis 1. REVIEWS As a leading constructor of large-scale module and offshore engineering in the PRC, the Group has been promoting business transformation in recent years, with its business focus shifting from traditional oilfield related services and equipment manufacturing to large-scale module construction of energy facilities and modular plant. Relying on its strong technical strength and professionalism, the Group has successfully participated in module construction projects of many international large-scale projects. At the beginning of the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Year"), facing the challenges brought by the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Group acted quickly. In accordance with national and local epidemic prevention and control requirements, the Group worked with customers and subcontracting partners to overcome the impact of unfavorable factors such as schedule delays and tight production resources due to the epidemic, and actively created construction conditions. The Group dynamically controlled the plan, resources and progress of the critical path of the project. Through close collaboration and promotion of on-site production, the Group endeavored to solve problems as soon as possible via communication, to ensure smooth and orderly construction of the project, and achieve timely, safe and high-quality delivery for the project. Benefitting from the successful implementation of the current large projects in hand, the workload of the Penglai site significantly increased as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The Group's revenue and profit for the first half of the Year both recorded a significant increase as compared with the corresponding period of last year. 30 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Management Discussion and Analysis 1. REVIEWS (CONTINUED) The project of core module construction of the GCGV natural gas chemical plant undertaken by the Penglai site had delivered five shipments of modules. The client of the GCGV project also specially granted the Penglai site Outstanding Construction Partner Award, recognizing its strong leadership and organizational capabilities, spirits of teamwork efforts and dedication to efficiently complete the project progress, and outstanding achievements in delivering several shipments of modules on time or even in advance. The Arctic LNG 2 module construction project secured by Penglai site provides the construction a total of 6 modules including the core compressor and generator modules, with a single module weighing more than 10,000 tons. Affected by the European epidemic, some of the drawings that should be provided by the project owner are behind the original schedule, which has caused the overall progress of the Arctic LNG 2 module construction project to be lagging behind. With the efforts of all parties, Penglai site has fully prepared for the construction in all aspects to completing the schedules in the second half of the Year. In the first half of the Year, workload in Zhuhai site was still insufficient, but the Group's Zhuhai site also won several large-scale project orders, including the construction of fifty sets of offshore wind power equipment for an European offshore wind farm project, and the fabrication of topside modules for an offshore floating production storage and offloading facility (FPSO), with a total contract value of approximately RMB2 billion. As the construction of related projects will mainly start in the second half of the Year, it is expected to significantly improve the workload shortage at the Zhuhai site. INTERIM REPORT 2020 31 Management Discussion and Analysis 1. REVIEWS (CONTINUED) Turnover In the first half of the Year, the Group recorded turnover of approximately RMB1,296,344,000, representing an increase of RMB803,676,000 as compared with corresponding period last year, increasing by 163.13%. Among others, turnover from the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas industries amounted to RMB1,287,834,000 representing an increase of RMB845,305,000 as compared with corresponding period last year, increased by 191.02%, which was mainly due to the natural gas petrochemical modules construction project undertook by Penglai site was at the peak period and the workload was significantly increased as compared with corresponding period last year. Turnover from the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for other energy and refining and chemical industries decreased by 98.84% or RMB44,113,000 as compared with corresponding period last year, which was mainly due to the fact that most of the projects undertaken in 2017 were implemented in the previous years and the Company actively cut down relevant business. Although the turnover from the provision of technical support services for shipbuilding industry increased by 57.50% or RMB2,835,000 as compared with corresponding period last year, the workload of such business of the Group remains relatively low due to the continually weakened ship-building market. 32 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Management Discussion and Analysis 1. REVIEWS (CONTINUED) Turnover (Continued) The table below sets out the analysis of turnover by business segment categories for the six months ended 30 June 2018, 2019 and 2020: For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 2018 Percentage Percentage Percentage of total of total of total Product/service turnover turnover turnover RMB'000 % RMB'000 % RMB'000 % 1. Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas industries 1,287,834 99 442,529 90 441,517 62 2. Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for other energy and refining and chemical industries 516 0 44,629 9 261,757 37 3. Provision of technical support services for shipbuilding industry 7,766 1 4,931 1 6,289 1 4. Others 228 0 579 0 1,564 0 Total 1,296,344 100 492,668 100 711,127 100 INTERIM REPORT 2020 33 Management Discussion and Analysis 1. REVIEWS (CONTINUED) Cost of Sales and Service During the reporting period, cost of sales and services of the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,118,848,000, representing an increase of RMB714,090,000 or 176.42% when compared with that of the corresponding period of last year. It was mainly caused by the significant increase in workload over the corresponding period of last year. Cost of sales and services comprised direct costs and manufacturing overheads. Direct costs in the current period amounted to approximately RMB978,475,000, representing 87.45% of total cost of sales and services, and an increase of RMB639,563,000 or 188.71% from RMB338,912,000 of the corresponding period of last year. The Group calculates the cost of sales and services of projects on an order-by-order basis. Since the composition of cost differs for each project, the composition of cost of sales and services varies from project to project. Manufacturing overheads in current reporting period has increased to approximately RMB140,373,000, representing an increase of RMB74,527,000 or 113.18% when compared with RMB65,846,000 of the corresponding period of last year. Gross Profit During the reporting period, the total amount of gross profit of the Group amounted to approximately RMB177,496,000, representing an increase of RMB89,586,000 or 101.91% when compared with RMB87,910,000 of the corresponding period of last year. The overall gross profit margin decreased to 13.69% from 17.84% of the corresponding period of last year. Changes in business structure resulted in various changes in the gross profit margin of different business segments during the current period. The decrease in the overall gross profit margin was mainly due to the lower gross margin was recorded for some projects that were undertaken in the first half of the Year as compared with that of projects undertaken in the previous year. 34 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Management Discussion and Analysis 1. REVIEWS (CONTINUED) Gross Profit (Continued) The table below sets out the analysis of gross profit by business segment for the six months ended 30 June 2018, 2019 and 2020: For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 2018 Gross Percentage Gross Percentage Gross Percentage profit of total profit of total profit of total Product/service margin gross profit margin gross profit margin gross profit RMB'000 % RMB'000 % RMB'000 % 1. Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas industries 179,091 14 101 78,319 18 89 156,285 35 85 2. Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for other energy and refining and chemical industries (216) (42) 0 9,043 20 10 28,004 11 15 3. Provision of technical support services for shipbuilding industry 963 12 0 1,367 28 2 (786) (12) 0 4. Others (2,342) (1026) (1) (819) (141) (1) 705 45 0 Total 177,496 100 87,910 100 184,208 100 INTERIM REPORT 2020 35 Management Discussion and Analysis 1. REVIEWS (CONTINUED) Other income Other income of the Group in the first half of 2020 amounted to approximately RMB16,281,000, mainly comprising interest income of approximately RMB5,388,000 and income from government grants of approximately RMB10,621,000. Administrative and Other Operating Expenses Administrative and other operating expenses of the Group in aggregate in the first half of 2020 were approximately RMB110,225,000, representing a decreased of RMB2,685,000 when compared with that of the corresponding period of last year. Finance Costs During the reporting period, the finance costs of the Group amounted to approximately RMB19,432,000, which was mainly comprised of interest expenses from bank and other borrowings of approximately RMB16,119,000, bank charges and other costs. Profit for the Period Attributable to Owners of the Company In the first half year of 2020, profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately RMB25,363,000. Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company was approximately RMB1.552 cents. Liquidity and Financial Resources As at 30 June 2020, the balance of working funds (cash on hand and bank deposits) of the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,007,565,000 (31 December 2019: RMB808,766,000). During the said period, net cash inflows from operating activities amounted to approximately RMB511,025,000, net cash outflows from investing activities amounted to approximately RMB130,930,000, and net cash outflows from financing activities amounted to approximately RMB199,402,000. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had available undrawn banking facilities of approximately RMB629,128,000 (31 December 2019: RMB570,323,000), which can be used for bank loans, letters of credit, bank guarantees and other purposes. 36 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Management Discussion and Analysis 1. REVIEWS (CONTINUED) Capital Structure As at 30 June 2020, the share capital of the Company comprises 1,634,016,389 ordinary shares (31 December 2019: 1,634,016,389 ordinary shares). As at 30 June 2020, net assets of the Group amounted to approximately RMB2,196,387,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,150,993,000), which comprises non-current assets of approximately RMB1,719,452,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,716,353,000), net current assets of approximately RMB1,039,526,000 (31 December 2019: RMB962,943,000) and non-current liabilities of approximately RMB562,591,000 (31 December 2019: RMB528,303,000). Significant Investment In the first half of the Year, according to the market situation and future development plan, the Company further improved the equipment and facilities of the Penglai site, and focused on increasing investment in Zhuhai site to improve the equipment and facilities conditions, these two sites have been approved to implement the investment of nearly RMB150 million to meet the needs of the undertaken projects in hand and potential projects. Foreign Exchange Risk The principal place of production and operation of the Group is in the PRC, and the functional currency of the principal operating subsidiaries of the Group is RMB. The Group also operates its business overseas and possesses assets which are denominated in currencies other than RMB. Fluctuation of RMB against other currencies like United States Dollars ("USD") and Euros would bring certain foreign exchange risk to the Group. The Group would minimise the amount of assets which were denominated in other currencies like USD and Euros, perform rolling estimates on foreign exchange rates, and would consider potential foreign exchange risk when entering into business contracts. INTERIM REPORT 2020 37 Management Discussion and Analysis 1. REVIEWS (CONTINUED) Assets Pledged by the Group As at 30 June 2020, approximately RMB145,517,000 (31 December 2019: RMB56,813,000) of the bank deposits and approximately RMB9,822,000 (2019: RMB9,507,000) of other receivables of the Group were pledged as security deposits for bank and other borrowings, the issuance of performance bonds, letter of credits and bank acceptance. At 30 June 2020, the carrying amount of fixed assets pledged as security for the Group's bank and other borrowings amounted to approximately RMB97,779,000 (31 December 2019: RMB105,686,000). Contingent Liabilities Save as disclosed in note 21 to the condensed consolidated financial statements in this report, as at 30 June 2020, the Group did not have other significant contingent liabilities. Capital Management The Group's main objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and to maximise the return to the shareholders through the optimisation of the debt and equity balance. The Group sets the amount of capital in proportion to risk. The Group manages the capital structure and makes adjustment to it in the light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Group may adjust the payment of dividends, issue new shares, buy-back shares, raise new debts, redeem existing debts or sell assets to reduce debts. The Group monitors its capital by using a gearing ratio, which is total bank and other borrowings divided by total equity of the Group. The Group's policy is to keep the gearing ratio at a reasonable level. 38 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Management Discussion and Analysis 1. REVIEWS (CONTINUED) Capital Management (Continued) The gearing ratios of the Group as at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019 were as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Total bank and other borrowings 491,263 682,042 Total equity 2,196,387 2,150,993 Gearing ratio 22.37% 31.71% The decrease in gearing ratio for the period resulted primarily from the reduction in bank and other borrowings. The Group adjusts the amount of bank loan facilities from time to time to meet the Group's working capital needs. Employees and Remuneration Policy As at 30 June 2020, the Group had total 3,348 employees (31 December 2019: 3,172), of which 1,460 (31 December 2019: 1,428) were management and technical staff, and 1,888 (31 December 2019: 1,641) were technicians. The Group encourages staff to build long-term service, and strives to create a fair and open competition environment, committed to develop talents with management experience, professional skills and dedication. The Group determines the remuneration and incentives of employees with reference to the prevailing industry practice, and based on their position, duties and performance. The Group contributes to social security funds, including pension fund, medical, unemployment and industrial accident insurances, and housing provident fund for employees in the PRC, and contributes to mandatory provident fund for employees in Hong Kong according to corresponding laws and regulations. The Group places emphasis on staff development, encourages employees to pursue continuous education, and formulates training programs for employees. INTERIM REPORT 2020 39 Management Discussion and Analysis 2. FUTURE OUTLOOK Currently, the total backlog value of the Group was approximately RMB6 billion. In the second half of the Year, construction sites of the Group will usher in the peak period for the construction of several major projects in parallel. With the implementation of the large projects and the significant increase in the expected workload, and having taken into consideration the needs of long-term development for the sites, the Group has made an overall plan for construction sites and gradually promoted the site construction according to project demands to enhance its core construction capacity and steadily increase its construction output. Leveraging on strong management and technical strength, the Group will carefully plan the project implementation, closely arrange for relevant work and refine the assessment, to ensure the smooth development of projects. The Group's Zhuhai site received several orders of large-scale projects this year, which further indicated that international wind power jacket structures and large and medium-sized fabrication of module and equipment as well as undersea structures and floating products shall be direction for its principal business. On the basis of consolidating the strengths in the modular market, the Group will also actively explore the new energy market, and enhance the overall competitiveness through multiple measures, including comprehensively improve the project management and talent cultivation, strengthen the system construction of project control, enhance relevant detailed design capability and optimise the supply chain. 40 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Directors Report and Corporate Governance INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board does not recommend payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020. USE OF THE RAISED PROCEEDS On 15 March 2017, The Company entered into a subscription agreement with Sanju Environmental Protection (Hong Kong) Limited ("Sanju HK") and Golden Talent (HK) Technology company Limited ("Golden Talent"), pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue an aggregate of 803,562,111 subscription shares, of which Sanju HK and Golden Talent have conditionally agreed to subscribe for 641,566,556 shares and 161,995,555 shares respectively at the subscription price of HK$1.20 per subscription share (the net subscription price is approximately HK$1.197 per subscription share, and the close price of the share on 15 March 2017 was HK$2.00) (the "Subscription"). The Subscription has been approved by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held on 26 May 2017 and completed on 2 June 2017. INTERIM REPORT 2020 41 Directors Report and Corporate Governance USE OF THE RAISED PROCEEDS (CONTINUED) The net proceeds from the Subscription was approximately HK$962,000,000. As at 30 June 2020, the raised fund has been used as follows: Plan of use of proceeds from the Subscription as stipulated in the circular of the Company dated 11 May 2017 Use of proceeds from the Subscription to period ended 30 June 2020 Plan of use of the outstanding balance of the proceeds from the Subscription 1. Approximately HK$ 500 All has been used as planned - million for the working capital in engineering, procurement, installation and construction ("EPIC") projects; and in built transfer projects relating to the oil and gas equipment and facilities Approximately HK$250 million for the capital expenditure in improving and expanding the production facilities and office facilities in the Group's Zhuhai operation Approximately HK$212 million for the general working capital of the Group Approximately HK$59 million has been used for the capital expenditure in the production and office facilities of the Group's Zhuhai fabrication yard All has been used as planned The remaining HK$191 million will be kept for the Group's future capital expenditure in the production and office facilities as necessary - 42 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Directors Report and Corporate Governance SHARE OPTION The Company's share option schemes (the "Share Option Schemes") enables the Company to grant options to eligible participants as incentives and rewards for their contribution to the Group. Eligible participants include all full time employees, Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) and part-time employees with weekly working hours of 10 hours and above, of the Group, substantial Shareholders of each member of the Group, associates of the Directors and substantial Shareholders of any member of the Group, trustee of any trust pre- approved by the Board; and any advisor (professional or otherwise), consultant, distributor, supplier, agent, customer, joint venture partner, service provider to the Group whom the Board considers, in its sole discretion, has contributed or contributes to the Group. The Company's 2006 share option scheme (the "2006 Share Option Scheme") was adopted on 28 August 2006 by way of passing resolutions by all of the then Shareholders of the Company with a valid period of 10 years commencing on the date on which the shares of the Company commenced trading on the main board of the Stock Exchange. The General Scheme Limit of the 2006 Share Option Scheme has been refreshed and approved by Shareholders' resolution at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 27 May 2009. Unless approval of the shareholders has been obtained the total number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options to be granted under the 2006 Share Option Scheme must not, in aggregate, exceed 49,800,000 shares, representing 10% of the shares (498,000,000 shares)in issue on the date of the said Annual General Meeting. The General Scheme Limit of the 2006 Share Option Scheme has been further refreshed and approved by Shareholders' resolution at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2012. Unless approval of the shareholders has been obtained the total number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options to be granted under the 2006 Share Option Scheme must not, in aggregate, exceed 62,279,927 shares, representing 10% of the shares (622,799,278 shares) in issue on the date of the said Annual General Meeting. INTERIM REPORT 2020 43 Directors Report and Corporate Governance SHARE OPTION (CONTINUED) The 2006 Share Option Scheme has expired on 20 September 2016, and a new share option scheme of the Company (the "2016 Share Option Scheme") has been adopted conditionally by Shareholder's resolution at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 8 June 2016 with a valid period of 10 years commencing on the date of adoption. Unless approval of the shareholders has been obtained, the total number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options to be granted under the 2016 Share Option Scheme and any other Share Option Schemes must not, in aggregate, exceed 80,035,427 shares, representing 10% of the shares (800,354,278 shares) in issue on the date of the said Annual General Meeting. The General Scheme Limit of the 2016 Share Option Scheme has been refreshed and approved by Shareholders' resolution at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 08 June 2018. Unless approval of the shareholders has been obtained, the total number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options to be granted under the 2016 Share Option Scheme must not, in aggregate, exceed 163,401,638 shares, representing 10% of the shares in issue on the date of the said Annual General Meeting and the shares (1,634,016,389 shares) in issue on the date of this interim report. Unless approval of the shareholders has been obtained, the total number of shares issued and to be issued upon exercise of the options granted to each participant (including both exercised and outstanding options) in any 12-month period must not exceed 1% of the relevant class of the shares in issue from time to time. Share options granted to a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or to any of their associates, are subject to approval in advance by the independent non-executive Directors (excluding an independent non-executive Director who is the Grantee of the Options). In addition, any share options granted to a substantial shareholder or an independent non-executive Director of the Company, or to any of their associates, in excess of 0.1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time or with an aggregate value (based on the price of the Company's shares at the date of the grant) in excess of HK$5 million, within any 12-month period, are subject to Shareholders' approval in advance in a general meeting. 44 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Directors Report and Corporate Governance SHARE OPTION (CONTINUED) According to the terms of the Share Option Schemes, the consideration for the grant of the options should be HK$1.00. The options may be exercised in accordance with the terms of the Share Option Schemes at any time during the exercise period as determined by the Board which shall in any event not be more than ten years from the date of grant. From 1 January 2011 to 30 June 2020, the Board approved to grant and the Company has granted options to Directors and other eligible participants. Details of the options granted are as follows: Options granted on 23 May 2011 Number of options lapsed Shareholding Weighted in accordance percentage Closing price average with the terms of the of the Shares Number of closing price Number of of the options underlying immediately options of the Shares options or the share Number of shares for the before the date Number of exercised immediately cancelled option scheme options Options in the Name of Exercise Exercise price of granting options as at during before the dates during during outstanding as share capital grantee period of the options the options 1 January 2020 the period of exercise the period the period at 30 June 2020 of the Company (HK$) (HK$) (HK$) Director: Cao Yunsheng 23/05/2013 to 1.06 1.04 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 0.06% (resigned on 22/05/2021 10 April 2020) Employee 23/05/2013 to 1.06 1.04 550,000 - - - - 550,000 0.03% 22/05/2021 Total 1,550,000 - - - - 1,550,000 0.09% INTERIM REPORT 2020 45 Directors Report and Corporate Governance SHARE OPTION (CONTINUED) Options granted on 29 July 2015 Number of options lapsed Shareholding Weighted in accordance percentage Closing price average with the terms of the of the Shares Number of closing price Number of of the options underlying immediately options of the Shares options or the share Number of shares for the before the date Number of exercised immediately cancelled option scheme options Options in the Name of Exercise Exercise price of granting options as at during before the dates during during outstanding as share capital grantee period of the options the options 1 January 2020 the period of exercise the period the period at 30 June 2020 of the Company (HK$) (HK$) (HK$) Directors: Wang Lishan 29/07/2017 to 0.86 0.83 5,000,000 - - - - 5,000,000 0.31% 28/07/2025 Cao Yunsheng 29/07/2017 to 0.86 0.83 8,000,000 - - - - 8,000,000 0.49% (resigned on 28/07/2025 10 April 2020) Total 13,000,000 - - - - 13,000,000 0.80% Options granted on 14 October 2016 Number of options lapsed Shareholding Weighted in accordance percentage Closing price average with the terms of the of the Shares Number of closing price Number of of the options underlying immediately options of the Shares options or the share Number of shares for the before the date Number of exercised immediately cancelled option scheme options Options in the Name of Exercise Exercise price of granting options as at during before the dates during during outstanding as share capital grantee period of the options the options 1 January 2020 the period of exercise the period the period at 30 June 2020 of the Company (HK$) (HK$) (HK$) Directors: Wang Lishan 14/10/2018 to 0.68 0.63 5,000,000 - - - - 5,000,000 0.31% 13/10/2026 Cao Yunsheng 14/10/2018 to 0.68 0.63 8,000,000 - - - - 8,000,000 0.49% (resigned on 13/10/2026 10 April 2020) Total 13,000,000 - - - - 13,000,000 0.80% 46 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Directors Report and Corporate Governance SHARE OPTION (CONTINUED) Options granted on 9 January 2018 Number of options lapsed Shareholding Weighted in accordance percentage Closing price average with the terms of the of the Shares Number of closing price Number of of the options underlying immediately options of the Shares options or the share Number of shares for the before the date Number of exercised immediately cancelled option scheme options Options in the Name of Exercise Exercise price of granting options as at during before the dates during during outstanding as share capital grantee period of the options the options 1 January 2020 the period of exercise the period the period at 30 June 2020 of the Company (HK$) (HK$) (HK$) Directors: Wang Lishan 09/01/2019 to 2.14 2.11 2,300,000 - - - - 2,300,000 0.14% 08/01/2028 Liu Yunian 09/01/2019 to 2.14 2.11 1,500,000 - - - - 1,500,000 0.09% 08/01/2028 Su Yang 09/01/2019 to 2.14 2.11 1,500,000 - - - - 1,500,000 0.09% 08/01/2028 Zheng Yimin 09/01/2019 to 2.14 2.11 1,500,000 - - - - 1,500,000 0.09% 08/01/2028 Qi Daqing 09/01/2019 to 2.14 2.11 1,500,000 - - - - 1,500,000 0.09% 08/01/2028 Cao Yunsheng 09/01/2019 to 2.14 2.11 8,000,000 - - - - 8,000,000 0.49% (resigned on 10 08/01/2028 April 2020) Tang Hui 09/01/2019 to 2.14 2.11 1,500,000 - - - - 1,5000,000 0.09% (resigned on 10 08/01/2028 April 2020) Employees 09/01/2019 to 2.14 2.11 47,600,000 - - - - 47,600,000 2.91% 08/01/2028 Total 65,400,000 - - - - 65,400,000 4.00% INTERIM REPORT 2020 47 Directors Report and Corporate Governance SHARE OPTION (CONTINUED) Options granted on 29 May 2019 Number of options lapsed Shareholding Weighted in accordance percentage Closing price average with the terms of the of the Shares Number of closing price Number of of the options underlying immediately options of the Shares options or the share Number of shares for the before the date Number of exercised immediately cancelled option scheme options Options in the Name of Exercise Exercise price of granting options as at during before the dates during during outstanding as share capital grantee period of the options the options 1 January 2020 the period of exercise the period the period at 30 June 2020 of the Company (HK$) (HK$) (HK$) a service supplier: Hong Kong 29/08/2019 to 1.04 0.75 15,000,000 - - - - 15,000,000 0.92% Zhixin Financial 28/05/2021 News Agency Limited Total 15,000,000 - - - - 15,000,000 0.92% 48 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Directors Report and Corporate Governance SHARE OPTION (CONTINUED) Options granted on 24 April 2020 # Number of options lapsed Shareholding Weighted in accordance percentage Closing price average with the terms of the of the Shares Number of closing price Number of of the options underlying immediately options of the Shares options or the share Number of shares for the before the date Number of exercised immediately cancelled option scheme options Options in the Name of Exercise Exercise price of granting options as at during before the dates during during outstanding as share capital grantee period of the options the options 1 January 2020 the period of exercise the period the period at 30 June 2020 of the Company (HK$) (HK$) (HK$) Directors: Li lin 01/04/2021 to 0.48 0.46 4,000,000 - - - - 4,000,000 0.24% 23/04/2026 Gao Zhiqiang 01/04/2021 to 0.48 0.46 4,000,000 - - - - 4,000,000 0.24% 23/04/2026 Wang Ningsheng 01/04/2021 to 0.48 0.46 5,000,000 - - - - 5,000,000 0.31% 23/04/2026 Liu Yunian 01/04/2021 to 0.48 0.46 5,000,000 - - - - 5,000,000 0.31% 23/04/2026 Su Yang 01/04/2021 to 0.48 0.46 2,000,000 - - - - 2,000,000 0.12% 23/04/2026 Zheng Yimin 01/04/2021 to 0.48 0.46 2,000,000 - - - - 2,000,000 0.12% 23/04/2026 Qi Daqing 01/04/2021 to 0.48 0.46 2,000,000 - - - - 2,000,000 0.12% 23/04/2026 Employees 01/04/2021 to 0.48 0.46 24,000,000 - - - - 24,000,000 1.47% 23/04/2026 Total 48,000,000 - - - - 48,000,000 4.00% INTERIM REPORT 2020 49 Directors Report and Corporate Governance SHARE OPTION (CONTINUED) #The estimated fair value of the options granted in 2020 on the date of grant is approximately HK$9,023,000 (equivalent to approximately RMB8,178,000). This estimated fair value was calculated using the Binomial Option-pricing model. The inputs into the model are as follows: 2020 Number of share options granted 48,000,000 Grant date share price HK$0.48 Expected volatility 59.59% Expected life 6 years Risk free rate 0.40% Expected dividend yield 1.39% Expected volatility was determined by calculating the historical volatility of the Company's share price since its Initial Public Offerings to the valuation date. The expected life used in the model has been adjusted, based on the Group's best estimate, for the effects of non-transferability, exercise restrictions and behavioral considerations. Each option granted under the Share Option Schemes during the period gives the holder the right to subscribe for one ordinary share of the Company. The price for granting the options is HK$1. The exercise price determined by the Board is not less than the highest of: the closing price of the shares as stated in the daily quotation sheet issued by the Stock Exchange on the date of grant; the average closing price of the Shares as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of grant; and the nominal value of the share of the Company at the time of exercise of an option. 50 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Directors Report and Corporate Governance DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES' INTERESTS AND/OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY OR ANY SPECIFIED UNDERTAKING OF THE COMPANY OR ANY OTHER ASSOCIATED CORPORATION At 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of each Directors and chief executive in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) ("SFO"), as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the "Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers" as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules (the "Model Code"), were as follows: Approximate Number of percentage of Name of Directors Capacity Shares shareholding (Note 1) Wang Lishan Interest of a controlled 396,911,278 (L) 24.29% corporation (Note 2) Beneficial owner 6,230,000 (L) 0.38% Share options 12,300,000 (L) 0.75% Li Lin Share options 4,000,000 (L) 0.24% Gao Zhiqiang Share options 4,000,000 (L) 0.24% Wang Ningsheng Share options 5,000,000 (L) 0.31% Liu Yunian Share options 6,500,000 (L) 0.40% Qi Daqing Beneficial owner 1,550,000 (L) 0.09% Share options 3,500,000 (L) 0.21% Su Yang Share options 3,500,000 (L) 0.21% Zheng Yimin Share options 3,500,000 (L) 0.21% INTERIM REPORT 2020 51 Directors Report and Corporate Governance DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES' INTERESTS AND/OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY OR ANY SPECIFIED UNDERTAKING OF THE COMPANY OR ANY OTHER ASSOCIATED CORPORATION (Continued) Notes: The letter "L" denotes a long position in the Shares. The 396,911,278 Shares are held by Cheung Hing Investments Limited, which is wholly-owned by Mr. Wang Lishan. Save as disclosed above, at no time during the period was the Company, its subsidiaries, its fellow subsidiaries, its parent company or its other associated corporations a party to any arrangement to enable the directors and chief executives of the Company (including their spouse and children under 18 years of age) to hold any interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares in, or debentures of, the Company or any its specified undertakings or other associated corporations. 52 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Directors Report and Corporate Governance SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND/OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY At 30 June 2020, in addition to those of the Directors and chief executives already disclosed above, the register of substantial shareholders maintained by the Company pursuant to section 336 of Part XV of the SFO shows that the Company had been notified of the following substantial shareholders' interests and/or short positions, being 5% or more of the Company's issued share capital: Number of Percentage of Name of Shareholder Capacity Shares shareholding (Note 1) Sanju Environmental Beneficial owner(Note 2) 641,566,556(L) 39.26% Protection (Hong Kong) Limited Beijing Sanju Environmental Interest of a controlled 641,566,556(L) 39.26% Protection & New Materials corporation (Note 2) Co., Ltd. (北京三聚環保新材 料股份有限公司) Cheung Hing Investments Beneficial owner (Note 3) 396,911,278(L) 24.29% Limited Wang Lishan Interest of a controlled 396,911,278(L) 24.29% corporation (Note 3) Beneficial owner 18,530,000(L) 1.13% Hong Man Chu Interest of spouse 161,995,555(L) 9.91% (Note 4) Lo Chun Yim Interest of a controlled 161,995,555(L) 9.91% corporation (Note 5) Golden Talent (HK) Beneficial Owner (Note 5) 161,995,555(L) 9.91% Technology Co., Limited INTERIM REPORT 2020 53 Directors Report and Corporate Governance SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND/OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY (Continued) Notes: The letters "L" denote a long position in the shares respectively. The 641,566,556 shares are held by Sanju Environmental Protection (Hong Kong) Limited, which is wholly-owned by Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection & New Materials Co., Ltd. ( 北京三聚環保新材 料股份有限公司 ). The 396,911,278 shares are held by Cheung Hing Investments Limited, which is wholly-owned by Mr. Wang Lishan. Ms. Hong Man Chu is the spouse of Mr. Lo Chun Yim. These shares are held by Golden Talent (HK) Technology Co., Limited, which is beneficially and wholly- owned by Mr. Lo Chun Yim. DIRECTORS' RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OR DEBENTURE Save as the share options granted to the Directors under the Share Option Schemes of the Company, at no time during the period, the Directors and chief executive (including their spouse and children under 18 years of age) had any other interest in, or had been granted, or exercised, any rights to subscribe for shares (or warrants or debentures, if applicable) of the Company, its specified undertakings and its other associated corporations required to be disclosed pursuant to the SFO and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap.622). 54 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Directors Report and Corporate Governance PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the reporting period. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company had adopted the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code Provisions") introduced in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules by the Stock Exchange to maintain a high standard of corporate governance so as to improve the corporate transparency and protect the interests of the Company's shareholders. In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has complied with the Code Provisions during the reporting period, save and except the Company provides the two board members, namely Mr. Wang Ningsheng and Mr. Liu Yunian, with monthly internal financial statements, instead of all board members, because they are responsible for overseeing the financial affairs of the Company. The remaining Directors have access to the monthly internal financial statements as well. The reason for such deviation from the Code Provisions is to enhance the Company's management efficiency. DIRECTORS' SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Company adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions. Having made specific enquiry of all Directors, the Directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code regarding Directors' securities transactions in the reporting period. INTERIM REPORT 2020 55 Directors Report and Corporate Governance AUDIT COMMITTEE The Company has established an audit committee in compliance with the Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules. The Audit Committee comprises three independent non-executive Directors. The primary duties of the Audit Committee (inter alia) are to review the financial information of the Company, monitor the financial reporting process, risk management and internal control system of the Group, and to make proposals to the Board as to appointment, renewal and resignation of the Company's external auditor and the related remuneration and appointment terms. The Audit Committee has reviewed the unaudited interim financial information of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and is of the opinion that such information has complied with the applicable accounting standards, and the Listing Rules and legal requirements, and that adequate disclosures have been made. OTHER COMPLIANCE The Company has complied with Rules 3.10(1), 3.10(2) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules and appointed three independent non-executive Directors including one with financial management expertise. Details of the Directors' biographies were set out in the Company's 2019 Annual Report and the respective announcements dated 8 January 2020 and 13 April 2020. By Order of the Board Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited Wang Lishan Chairman Hong Kong, 25 August 2020 56 JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED Corporate Information SHARE INFORMATION Listing place : Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Stock code : 03303 Listing date : 21 September 2006 Stock name : Jutal Oil Ser Issued shares : 1,634,016,389 ordinary shares Website : http://www.jutal.com BOARD OF DIRECTORS Executive directors Mr. Wang Lishan (Chairman) Mr. Liu Lei (Deputy Chairman) Mr. Li Lin Mr. Gao Zhiqiang Mr. Wang Ningsheng (President) Mr. Liu Yunian Independent non-executive directors Mr. Su Yang Mr. Qi Daqing Mr. Zheng Yimin COMPANY REPRESENTATIVE AND COMPANY SECRETARY Ms. Leung Fung Yee Alice REGISTERED OFFICE Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG 1102-1103, 11th Floor, No. 9 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong HEADQUARTERS IN THE PRC 10th Floor, Chiwan Petroleum Building, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, The PRC 518068 Tel: (86 755) 26694111 Fax: (86 755) 26694666 LEGAL ADVISORS As to Hong Kong law: Anthony Siu & Co., Solicitors & Notaries 1102-1103, 11th Floor, No. 9 Queen's Road, As to PRC law: Deheng Law Offices (Shenzhen) 11/F, Block B, Anlian Plaza, 4018 Jintian Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, The PRC As to Cayman Islands law: Conyers Dill & Pearman Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands AUDITOR RSM Hong Kong Certified Public Accountants 29th Floor, Lee Garden Two, 28 Yun Ping Road, Causeway Bay Hong Kong PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN HONG KONG Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong INVESTOR ENQUIRY Investor Relations Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited 10th Floor, Chiwan Petroleum Building Shekou, Nanshan District Shenzhen, The PRC 518068 Tel: (86 755) 26850472 Fax : (86 755) 26694666 Email: yxy@jutal.com This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

