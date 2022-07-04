Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Jutha Maritime Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    BIOTEC   TH0174A10Z03

JUTHA MARITIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BIOTEC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-30
1.040 THB   -4.59%
07:13aJUTHA MARITIME PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of BIOTEC-W1 (F53-5) (Revised)
PU
06/29JUTHA MARITIME PUBLIC : New shares of BIOTEC to be traded on July 1, 2022
PU
06/24JUTHA MARITIME PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5)
PU
Jutha Maritime Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of BIOTEC-W1 (F53-5) (Revised)

07/04/2022 | 07:13am EDT
Headline:

Report on the results of the Exercise of BIOTEC-W1(F53-5) (Revised)

Security Symbol:

BIOTEC

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company BIO GREEN ENERGY TECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 04-Jul-2022

Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows

Number of

Number of

Ratio

Exercise

Number of shares derived

Number of remaining

Name of warrant

exercised

unexercised

(Warrant :

Price

Exercise Date

from exercised warrants

shares reserved

warrants (units)

warrants (units)

shares)

(baht/share)

(shares)

(shares)

Warrant of BIO GREEN ENERGY TECH

55,161,525

780,494,657

1.00 :

0.50

From

55,161,525 (Update)

780,494,657 (Update)

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No.

(Update)

(Update)

1.00

30-Jun-2022

1(BIOTEC-W1)

to

30-Jun-2022

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common

55,161,525 (Update)

shares)

Signature ________________________________

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Chanet Phenjati)

(Mr. Rungnirun Tungsurakit)

President

Managing Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bio Green Energy Tech pcl published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 11:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 323 M 9,08 M 9,08 M
Net income 2021 69,0 M 1,94 M 1,94 M
Net Debt 2021 266 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 314 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart JUTHA MARITIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jutha Maritime Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chanet Phenjati President & Director
Yanisa Nakthaum Assistant Accounting Manager
Chano Phenjati Chairman
Wanchai Nippayaporn Senior Maintenance Manager
Taweesak Yensabai Technical Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUTHA MARITIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED60.00%65
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-11.70%44 717
AP MOLLER MAERSK-29.13%42 415
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.51%30 909
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED8.73%17 505
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA4.22%11 407