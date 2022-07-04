Jutha Maritime Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of BIOTEC-W1 (F53-5) (Revised)

|
Headline:
|
Report on the results of the Exercise of BIOTEC-W1(F53-5) (Revised)
|
Security Symbol:
|
BIOTEC
|
|
Announcement Details
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company BIO GREEN ENERGY TECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 04-Jul-2022
Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows
|
|
Number of
|
|
Number of
|
Ratio
|
Exercise
|
|
Number of shares derived
|
|
Number of remaining
|
|
|
|
|
Name of warrant
|
exercised
|
|
unexercised
|
(Warrant :
|
Price
|
Exercise Date
|
from exercised warrants
|
|
shares reserved
|
|
warrants (units)
|
warrants (units)
|
shares)
|
(baht/share)
|
|
(shares)
|
|
(shares)
|
Warrant of BIO GREEN ENERGY TECH
|
55,161,525
|
|
780,494,657
|
1.00 :
|
0.50
|
From
|
55,161,525 (Update)
|
780,494,657 (Update)
|
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No.
|
(Update)
|
|
(Update)
|
1.00
|
|
30-Jun-2022
|
|
|
|
1(BIOTEC-W1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Jun-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common
|
55,161,525 (Update)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature ________________________________
|
|
|
Signature ________________________________
|
(Mr. Chanet Phenjati)
|
|
|
|
|
(Mr. Rungnirun Tungsurakit)
|
|
|
President
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Director
|
|
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
|
|
|
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Bio Green Energy Tech pcl published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 11:12:06 UTC.