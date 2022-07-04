Jutha Maritime Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of BIOTEC-W1 (F53-5) (Revised)

Headline: Report on the results of the Exercise of BIOTEC-W1(F53-5) (Revised) Security Symbol: BIOTEC

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company BIO GREEN ENERGY TECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 04-Jul-2022

Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows

Number of Number of Ratio Exercise Number of shares derived Number of remaining Name of warrant exercised unexercised (Warrant : Price Exercise Date from exercised warrants shares reserved warrants (units) warrants (units) shares) (baht/share) (shares) (shares) Warrant of BIO GREEN ENERGY TECH 55,161,525 780,494,657 1.00 : 0.50 From 55,161,525 (Update) 780,494,657 (Update) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. (Update) (Update) 1.00 30-Jun-2022 1(BIOTEC-W1) to 30-Jun-2022 Summary Total excercised shares / converted shares (common 55,161,525 (Update) shares) Signature ________________________________ Signature ________________________________ (Mr. Chanet Phenjati) (Mr. Rungnirun Tungsurakit) President Managing Director Authorized to sign on behalf of the company Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

