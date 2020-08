Aug 29 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* Agreement With FC Schalke 04 For The Acquisition Of The Player Weston Mckennie

* AGREEMENT WITH FC GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHALKE 04 E.V. FOR TEMPORARY ACQUISITION OF WESTON MCKENNIE TILL 30 JUNE 2021 HAS BEEN FINALIZED FOR EUR 4,5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: