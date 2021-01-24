Juventus Football Club : Press room | Reaction to Juve 2-0 Bologna

SHARE
Press room | Reaction to Juve 2-0 Bologna
Juve scored two goals and created a host of chances as they secured an important three points at the expense of Bologna in the lunchtime Serie A kick-off on Sunday.
It was a satisfactory day's work for Andrea Pirlo and his team, with the coach, Weston McKennie and Juan Cuadrado all giving their take on the result after the full-time whistle.
ANDREA PIRLO
'It was important to play with intensity and we did that well, particularly in the first half, when we created lots of chances. It was a good performance against a team that pressed us a lot, but we did well to find space. We came together after the San Siro match and looked at where we went wrong. We told ourselves that we're a good side and that our destiny is in our own hands. We let them counter a few times, but that can happen when you attack with numbers. We should have taken better advantage of the many chances we created - that's what irritates us more than anything. Arthur prefers to play further up the field, with another player taking care of the defensive work. He has fantastic vision and the timing it takes to break through the opposition press. I sent on [Alvaro] Morata because we needed more of a presence in attack, particularly as more space was opening up.'
WESTON MCKENNIE
'Both Milan teams dropped points yesterday so it was important for us to win today and get some ground back, because it'll be a race right up until the end. Getting forward has always been part of my game. I put a lot of running in and that means I can work some space for my team-mates to use.'
JUAN CUADRADO
'Szczesny made a great save from me… The ball was moving very quickly and I tried to make full contact, but it deflected towards goal. We have to play every game as if it were a final and try to get closer to the top - that's what we're working towards. [Giorgio] Chiellini is a leader - we know how much he can bring to the table. He's a big plus for us, as is [Leonardo] Bonucci. They know each other very well and they're vital for us in defence.'
