Juventus Football Club : Press room | Reaction to Juve 2-0 Bologna

ANDREA PIRLO

'It was important to play with intensity and we did that well, particularly in the first half, when we created lots of chances. It was a good performance against a team that pressed us a lot, but we did well to find space. We came together after the San Siro match and looked at where we went wrong. We told ourselves that we're a good side and that our destiny is in our own hands. We let them counter a few times, but that can happen when you attack with numbers. We should have taken better advantage of the many chances we created - that's what irritates us more than anything. Arthur prefers to play further up the field, with another player taking care of the defensive work. He has fantastic vision and the timing it takes to break through the opposition press. I sent on [Alvaro] Morata because we needed more of a presence in attack, particularly as more space was opening up.'