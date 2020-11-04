Log in
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

(JUVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Juventus Football Club : kicks off official TV channel on Amazon's video platform

11/04/2020

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italian Serie A champion club Juventus said on Wednesday it would make its official TV channel available via Amazon's Prime Video streaming service platform as the tech giant expands its content offerings in Europe.

The Turin-based side, home of star Cristiano Ronaldo, said it would be the first European soccer club to launch its own TV channel on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to Prime customers in Italy at a monthly fee of 3.99 euros.

The launch of Juventus TV on Amazon's video streaming platform is part of the debut in Italy of Prime Video Channels, offering live and on-demand content through additional subscription fees.

Amazon launched the feature, already available in the United States and in some European countries, in Italy on Wednesday, the Seattle-based group said in a statement.

Amazon's first foray into broadcasting sports events in a Southern European country comes as the group has neared a deal to secure rights to screen top European Champions League matches for the 2021-2024 seasons, sources said last week. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 6.02% 3229.45 Delayed Quote.64.97%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB 1.31% 0.759 Delayed Quote.-39.92%
Financials
Sales 2021 578 M 676 M 676 M
Net income 2021 -92,5 M -108 M -108 M
Net Debt 2021 384 M 449 M 449 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 006 M 1 178 M 1 178 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,90 €
Last Close Price 0,75 €
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Marco Re Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB-39.92%1 180
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-18.71%68 367
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.1.38%47 251
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-13.09%17 152
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-8.64%13 953
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-25.37%11 315
