Juventus Football Club : kicks off official TV channel on Amazon's video platform

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italian Serie A champion club
Juventus said on Wednesday it would make its official
TV channel available via Amazon's Prime Video streaming
service platform as the tech giant expands its content offerings
in Europe.
The Turin-based side, home of star Cristiano Ronaldo, said
it would be the first European soccer club to launch its own TV
channel on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to Prime
customers in Italy at a monthly fee of 3.99 euros.
The launch of Juventus TV on Amazon's video streaming
platform is part of the debut in Italy of Prime Video Channels,
offering live and on-demand content through additional
subscription fees.
Amazon launched the feature, already available in the United
States and in some European countries, in Italy on Wednesday,
the Seattle-based group said in a statement.
Amazon's first foray into broadcasting sports events in a
Southern European country comes as the group has neared a deal
to secure rights to screen top European Champions League matches
for the 2021-2024 seasons, sources said last week.
