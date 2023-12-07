(Alliance News) - Juventus Football Club Spa on Wednesday evening announced that - with reference to ongoing investigations by the Rome Public Prosecutor's Office following the displacement of criminal proceedings already pending at the Turin Judicial Authority - it has received a request for documentary acquisition relating, in particular, to financial statements as of June 30, 2022.

"In this context, the company has learned that investigations are pending at the Rome Public Prosecutor's Office in relation to corporate officers," the corporate note reads.

Due to the content of the request for documentary acquisition, the company has reason to believe that the investigations concern the same matters - so-called capital gains from "cross transactions" and so-called "salary maneuvers" - already the subject of the Turin investigation as well as Consob proceedings.

Juventus Football Club closed Wednesday just below par at EUR0.25 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

