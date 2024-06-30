AGREEMENT WITH ASTON VILLA FOR THE DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION
OF THE PLAYER DOUGLAS LUIZ
Torino, 30 June 2024 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Aston Villa Football Club for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo has been reached for a consideration of € 50 million, payable in four financial years, with the addition of ancillary costs up to € 1.5 million.
Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2029.
