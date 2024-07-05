AGREEMENT WITH MONZA FOR THE ACQUISITION

OF THE PLAYER DI GREGORIO

Turin, 5 July 2024 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with AC Monza for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2025, of the registration rights of the player Michele Di Gregorio has been reached for a consideration of € 4.5 million for sporting season 2024/2025.

The agreement further entails the obligation for Juventus to definitely acquire the player's registrations rights, subject to the achievement of certain sporting objective during the season 2024/2025. The agreed consideration for the definitive acquisition is € 13.5 million, payable in three financial years, with additional costs up to € 0.8 million. This consideration may be increased up to a maximum of € 2 million over the duration of the player's contract, upon the achievement of further performance objectives.

Given the high probability of the above conditions being achieved, for accounting purposes, this transaction qualifies as a definitive acquisition effective from today for a total amount of €18 million. It should be noted that the final evaluations about the accounting recognition of the transaction will be performed for the purpose of preparing the Half-Year Financial Report as of 31 December 2024, the approval of which is expected in February 2025.