SIGNIFICANTEVENTS INTHE FIRSTHALFOFTHE 2023/2024

FINANCIAL YEAR

UPDATE OF THE UEFA REGULATIONS EFFECTIVE FROM 1 JULY 2023

In June 2023, UEFA updated the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations (the "UEFA CL&FS"), which apply from the 2023/2024 financial year for clubs participating in European competitions.

Within the context of this update, new provisions were introduced regarding reporting, for UEFA purposes, of the purchase and sale of two or more players in opposite directions between two clubs. In particular, the new rules provide certain parameters to establish when these transactions should be considered "player swaps" instead of independent and separate transactions, which would entail, if the conditions were met, the use of accounting rules for UEFA reporting purposes corresponding to those applicable to "exchanges" pursuant to IAS 38, paragraphs 45 to 47.

The framework of the UEFA provisions in question presents various aspects of interpretative uncertainty.

It should be noted, in any case, that the UEFA CL&FS and, specifically, the provisions relating to the "Accounting requirements for the preparation of financial statements", are akin to provisions applicable only to the clubs participating in UEFA competitions, and therefore do not entail changes to the reference framework governed by IAS/IFRS, which constitute the accounting standards that Juventus - as a listed company - is obligated to apply. The FIGC and UEFA regulations make provision for multiple rules, additional parameters and reclassifications of financial statements data aimed at making it easy to compare clubs in the various countries; these rules, parameters and reclassifications are valid exclusively for sporting purposes, and have no impact on the applicable accounting standards or on the methods for preparing football clubs' financial statements.

After the date of entry into force of the new UEFA provisions, Juventus did not record any cases of transactions such as those typified by the new UEFA provisions.

FIRST PHASE OF THE 2023/2024 TRANSFER CAMPAIGN

Acquisitions and disposals of players' registration rights

The transactions carried out in the first phase of the 2023/2024 Transfer Campaign, held from 1 July to 1 September 2023, led to a total increase in invested capital of € 21.4 million, due to acquisitions and increases of € 28.3 million and disposals of € 6.9 million (net book value of disposed rights).

The net capital gains generated by the disposals came to € 13.6 million.

The total net financial effect, including auxiliary expenses and financial income and expenses implied on deferred receivables and payables, is positive and equal to € 2.9 million.

For additional details see the Notes to the financial statements.

ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE

On 7 July 2023, Juventus reached an agreement with Cristiano Giuntoli to appoint him as Football Director until the end of the 2027/2028 football season, reporting to Maurizio Scanavino, Chief Executive Officer. On the same date, Giovanni Manna took up the role of Head of the 1st Team, reporting to the new Football Director.

SEASON TICKET CAMPAIGN

The 2023/2024 Season Ticket Campaign closed with 17,200 season tickets sold, resulting in a net revenue of € 25.7 million, including Premium Seats and additional services. The increase in season ticket revenues, up by 7% compared to the previous season, is due to the absence of the previous season's discount deriving from the credit granted as reimbursement to season ticket holders for matches not open to the public at the end of the 2019/2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.