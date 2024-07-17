PRESS RELEASE

Proceeding pending before the Judicial Authority of Rome

Turin, 17 July 2024 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. ("Juventus" or the "Company"), following the press release of 22 December 2023 concerning the criminal proceeding pending before the Judicial Authority of Rome, informs that it has received notice from its lawyers about the formulation of the request for indictment by the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Court of Rome.

Based on the information currently available, the request for indictment does not amend the accusatory hypothesis already raised, exception made for the deletion of certain subjective positions. Such request will have to be submitted to the Judge for the Preliminary Hearing of the Court of Rome, who will be called upon to assess whether there are grounds for indictment.

For further information on the pending criminal proceeding and related accusatory hypotheses, please refer to the press release issued on 22 December 2023 and to Juventus' Half-Year consolidated financial report as of 31 December 2023.