PUBLICATION OF INFORMATION DOCUMENT ON A MAJOR TRANSACTION

WITH RELATED PARTIES

Turin, 28 December 2023 - Further to the press release published on 21 December 2023, Juventus Football Club S.p.A. ("Juventus" or the "Company") announces that the information document on a major related-party transaction relating to the underwriting commitment undertaken by the majority shareholder EXOR N.V. in the context of the Capital Increase (as defined in the aforementioned press release) prepared pursuant to the regulation adopted by Consob with resolution No. 17221 of 12 March 2010, as subsequently amended and supplemented, and the internal procedure adopted by Juventus, is available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website (www.juventus.com), "Governance" section, and on the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" (www.1info.it).

