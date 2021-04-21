Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Juventus Football Club S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Earnings put floor under European stocks, COVID cases in Asia eyed

04/21/2021 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wearing masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai

LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks gained on Wednesday as early indications of a rebound in European corporate earnings offset concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in Asia that have dampened oil prices.

The STOXX index of 600 European shares was up 0.7% at 436.76 points. Analysts said a 1.9% fall on Tuesday, its worst session this year, was overdone and the benchmark remains near its record high of 443.61 points hit on Monday.

MSCI's index of global shares fell 0.2%. It too had reached record highs on Monday.

"We have seen seven weeks or so of gains predicated on the recovery trade," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

"It was priced to perfection and with events in Japan and India ahead of earnings, maybe there were going to be a few potholes along the way, a little bit of risk correction," Hewson said.

Recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United States, Britain and the European Union is shifting to concern that record coronavirus infections in India and a reinforcement of travel restrictions will act as a brake on the world economy.

Stocks in Tokyo also slumped by 2% due to the growing likelihood that Tokyo, Osaka and surrounding areas will be put under lockdown due to a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Europe kicked off an earnings season that is expected to deliver 61% profit growth, its biggest surge in more than nine years, on the back of recovery from economic lockdowns.

Tech stocks were the top gainers, up almost 2%, withsemiconductor equipment maker ASML jumping 5.4% afterit raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demandamid a global computer chip shortage. But Italian football club Juventus slumped 10% after the breakaway European Super League was rocked by the departure of its six English clubs.ections.

Crude futures extended declines from a one-month high on speculation that coronavirus restrictions in India, the world's third-largest oil importer, will hurt energy demand.

U.S. crude dipped 0.4% to $62.44 a barrel, while Brent crude fell 0.2% to $66.40 per barrel.

"Renewed concerns about the global economic recovery weighed on commodity prices and commodity currencies. Many countries around the world, such as India and Brazil, set new records for infections and deaths," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a research note.

Analysts said they were looking for steers from the European Central Bank on Thursday, followed by the Federal Reserve and Big Tech earnings on Wall Street next week.

NETFLIX SLUMP

S&P 500 e-mini stock futures were slightly firmer, indicating a potential modest rebound from Tuesday's selloff on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75%, the S&P 500 lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.92% on Tuesday as investors sold airlines and travel-related shares due to fear of a delayed recovery in global tourism.

Some tech shares and companies that benefited from stay-at-home demand could face further pressure on Wednesday after Netflix Inc reported disappointing subscriber growth for its movie streaming service, which sent its shares down 11% in after-hours trading.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1%. Australian stocks dropped 0.3% but shares in China recouped early losses and rose 0.3% due to positive earnings from the healthcare and banking sectors.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies traded 0.2% higher at 91.358.

Investors are closely watching an auction of 20-year U.S. Treasuries later on Wednesday, which will be an important gauge of global demand for fixed income.

Ahead of the auction results, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded at 1.5767%, near a six-week low.

In a sign of growing risk aversion, spot gold traded at $1,781.40 per ounce, close to a seven-week high reached on Monday. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Kim Coghill and Gareth Jones)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.75% 33821.3 Delayed Quote.11.34%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. -11.69% 0.771 Delayed Quote.11.83%
NASDAQ 100 -0.71% 13809.304128 Delayed Quote.7.91%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.92% 13786.268055 Delayed Quote.7.96%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.88% 549.57 Delayed Quote.2.54%
S&P 500 -0.68% 4134.94 Delayed Quote.10.84%
All news about JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
04:37aEuropean stocks bounce back on earnings support; Juventus slides
RE
04:30aEarnings put floor under European stocks, COVID cases in Asia eyed
RE
04:26aEarnings put floor under European stocks, COVID cases in Asia eyed
RE
03:26aWRAPUP 1-Soccer-Super League under strain but Agnelli says the 'blood pact' p..
RE
02:49aMORNING BID-Sell the news?
RE
01:53aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : UK PM Johnson hails exodus from soccer Super Lea..
RE
01:50aSoccer-Juventus President Agnelli says Super League going ahead - paper
RE
01:34aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : UK PM Johnson hails exodus from soccer Super Lea..
RE
04/20JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Soccer-Players, fans hail 'beautiful day for foo..
RE
04/20Soccer-Super League in retreat after English clubs quit but battle to continu..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 454 M 546 M 546 M
Net income 2021 -198 M -238 M -238 M
Net Debt 2021 431 M 519 M 519 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 161 M 1 397 M 1 397 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,93 €
Last Close Price 0,87 €
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Cerrato Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Paolo Garimberti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.11.83%1 397
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.5.29%96 264
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-9.45%46 724
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.28.75%24 523
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED8.54%23 164
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.6.76%16 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ