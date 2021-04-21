European stocks bounce back on earnings support; Juventus slides

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* ASML jumps after forecast raise
* DB bullish on European oil & gas sector
* Juventus slides on Super League doubts
April 21 (Reuters) - European stocks rebounded on Wednesday
after their worst sell-off this year as optimism about a strong
earnings season countered worries about a rapid rise in COVID-19
cases in some countries.
Tech stocks were the top gainers, up almost 1.0%,
with semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumping 4.5%
after it raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong
demand amid a global computer chip shortage.
Smaller rival ASM International rose 1.3% on
forecasting a rise in second-quarter orders.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% after a
blistering seven-week rally ran into a bout of profit-taking on
Tuesday, when it fell 1.9%.
Some analysts pointed to concerns over the strength of a
global economic recovery after India's mounting coronavirus
crisis and a global spike in COVID-19 cases.
"While the UK and the US may be moving towards re-opening,
it's not necessarily a straight line of recovery," said Joshua
Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. "What's been happening in
Brazil and India highlights the fact the virus is a massive
issue."
There were concerns about stretched valuations, with global
equities trading at all-time highs and earnings expectations
surging as vaccination drives and stimulus programs support
global recovery.
European earnings are expected to have risen a record 61% in
the first quarter of 2021, Refinitiv IBES data showed, placing
Europe on course for a rare outperformance versus corporate
America.
The world's second-largest brewer Heineken NV
gained 4% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly
sales, helped by increased beer sales in Africa and Asia.
French luxury goods group Kering was up 1.2% after
Gucci's revenues rebounded strongly in the first quarter.
Oil & gas stocks got a boost despite weaker oil
prices, as Deutsche Bank started coverage of stocks including
Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total with a
"buy" rating.
Among decliners, Italian football club Juventus
slumped 11.7% after the breakaway European Super League was
rocked by the departure of its six English clubs.
Dutch food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway fell
4.7% after the Financial Times reported Uber Eats was planning
to launch in Germany.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)