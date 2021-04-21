Log in
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

European stocks bounce back on earnings support; Juventus slides

04/21/2021 | 04:37am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* ASML jumps after forecast raise

* DB bullish on European oil & gas sector

* Juventus slides on Super League doubts

April 21 (Reuters) - European stocks rebounded on Wednesday after their worst sell-off this year as optimism about a strong earnings season countered worries about a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

Tech stocks were the top gainers, up almost 1.0%, with semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumping 4.5% after it raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage.

Smaller rival ASM International rose 1.3% on forecasting a rise in second-quarter orders.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% after a blistering seven-week rally ran into a bout of profit-taking on Tuesday, when it fell 1.9%.

Some analysts pointed to concerns over the strength of a global economic recovery after India's mounting coronavirus crisis and a global spike in COVID-19 cases.

"While the UK and the US may be moving towards re-opening, it's not necessarily a straight line of recovery," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. "What's been happening in Brazil and India highlights the fact the virus is a massive issue."

There were concerns about stretched valuations, with global equities trading at all-time highs and earnings expectations surging as vaccination drives and stimulus programs support global recovery.

European earnings are expected to have risen a record 61% in the first quarter of 2021, Refinitiv IBES data showed, placing Europe on course for a rare outperformance versus corporate America.

The world's second-largest brewer Heineken NV gained 4% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by increased beer sales in Africa and Asia.

French luxury goods group Kering was up 1.2% after Gucci's revenues rebounded strongly in the first quarter.

Oil & gas stocks got a boost despite weaker oil prices, as Deutsche Bank started coverage of stocks including Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total with a "buy" rating.

Among decliners, Italian football club Juventus slumped 11.7% after the breakaway European Super League was rocked by the departure of its six English clubs.

Dutch food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway fell 4.7% after the Financial Times reported Uber Eats was planning to launch in Germany. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. 1.09% 250.8 Real-time Quote.37.98%
HEINEKEN N.V. 4.08% 95.9 Real-time Quote.0.94%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -4.83% 87.69 Real-time Quote.-0.35%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. -11.69% 0.772 Delayed Quote.11.83%
KERING 1.37% 635 Real-time Quote.5.33%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.58% 436.24 Delayed Quote.10.81%
TOTAL SE 0.62% 37.065 Real-time Quote.4.42%
Financials
Sales 2021 454 M 546 M 546 M
Net income 2021 -198 M -238 M -238 M
Net Debt 2021 431 M 519 M 519 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 161 M 1 397 M 1 397 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,93 €
Last Close Price 0,87 €
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Cerrato Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Paolo Garimberti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.11.83%1 397
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.5.29%96 264
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-9.45%46 724
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.28.75%24 523
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED8.54%23 164
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.6.76%16 979
