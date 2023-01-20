Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Juventus Football Club S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:46:44 2023-01-20 am EST
0.3310 EUR   +0.49%
10:20aFIGC prosecutor asks for nine penalty points for Juventus
AN
02:42aFuture on; Saipem gets order in Brazil
AN
01/19Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIGC prosecutor asks for nine penalty points for Juventus

01/20/2023 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The prosecutor's office of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio has requested a nine-point penalty for Juventus FC Spa following the investigation into the club's fictitious capital gains.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Friday, given the seriousness of the facts alleged and the impact it has had from a sports point of view on the championships, the prosecutor's request is for a truly afflictive penalty that would keep Juventus out of Europe.

The prosecutor has also asked for a 20-month and 10-day inhibition for Paratici, 16 months for the former president, Andrea Agnelli, 12 months for Nedved, Garimberti and Arrivabene, and 10 months and 20 days for Cherubini.

"The chief prosecutor, Giuseppe Chiné after having studied with the utmost attention the papers of the Prisma investigation of the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office , is convinced that he has in his hands those new elements of evidence that prove the existence of the offenses that, according to Article 63 of the Code of Sports Justice, could allow the reopening of a trial even with sentences that have become final and irrevocable. "In this case, we are talking about wiretaps and documents, including Paratici's so-called 'black book,' which the Federal Prosecutor's Office could not have at its disposal in the first trial, but which it can now count on thanks to ordinary justice," writes La Rosa.

Juventus shares are up 0.6 percent at EUR0.33 per share.

https://www.gazzetta.it/Calcio/Serie-A/Juventus/20-01-2023/juve-processo-plusvalenze-giornata-diretta-sentenza-4502050115741.shtml

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
10:20aFIGC prosecutor asks for nine penalty points for Juventus
AN
02:42aFuture on; Saipem gets order in Brazil
AN
01/19Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup
AQ
01/19Mib in the red; Alfonsino splashes among PMIs
AN
01/19Mib falls below 25,800; GVS still bullish
AN
01/19Sell-offs on listings; Snam approves Strategic Plan
AN
01/19Future passives; Bullard confirms hawkish stance
AN
01/19Andrea Agnelli Resigns from Boards of Exor, Stellantis
DJ
01/18Milan the pink jersey; oils lead the Mib
AN
01/18Juve has a new board, Ferrero chairman and Scanavino CEO
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 509 M 549 M 549 M
Net income 2023 -24,5 M -26,4 M -26,4 M
Net Debt 2023 250 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2023 -32,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 833 M 899 M 899 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 906
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,33 €
Average target price 0,33 €
Spread / Average Target -1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maurizio Scanavino Chief Executive Officer
Gianluca Ferrero President
Stefano Cerrato Chief Corporate & Financial Officer
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.4.17%899
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-4.70%1 179
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH10.21%486
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE0.00%274
AFC AJAX NV-1.83%212
ALLOT LTD.4.94%135