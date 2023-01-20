FIGC prosecutor asks for nine penalty points for Juventus

(Alliance News) - The prosecutor's office of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio has requested a nine-point penalty for Juventus FC Spa following the investigation into the club's fictitious capital gains.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Friday, given the seriousness of the facts alleged and the impact it has had from a sports point of view on the championships, the prosecutor's request is for a truly afflictive penalty that would keep Juventus out of Europe.

The prosecutor has also asked for a 20-month and 10-day inhibition for Paratici, 16 months for the former president, Andrea Agnelli, 12 months for Nedved, Garimberti and Arrivabene, and 10 months and 20 days for Cherubini.

"The chief prosecutor, Giuseppe Chiné after having studied with the utmost attention the papers of the Prisma investigation of the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office , is convinced that he has in his hands those new elements of evidence that prove the existence of the offenses that, according to Article 63 of the Code of Sports Justice, could allow the reopening of a trial even with sentences that have become final and irrevocable. "In this case, we are talking about wiretaps and documents, including Paratici's so-called 'black book,' which the Federal Prosecutor's Office could not have at its disposal in the first trial, but which it can now count on thanks to ordinary justice," writes La Rosa.

Juventus shares are up 0.6 percent at EUR0.33 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

