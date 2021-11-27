Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Juventus Football Club S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italy finance police search Juventus offices in player trading probe

11/27/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italian finance police have searched the offices of Serie A club Juventus in Turin and Milan, seeking documents relating to player trading between 2019 and 2021, a prosecutor said.

Juventus, which is Italy's most successful club with 36 league titles, is listed on Milan's stock exchange and its largest shareholder is Exor.

Turin prosecutor Anna Maria Loreto said in a statement released late on Friday that the investigation is looking into whether senior managers at Juventus gave false communications to investors and issued invoices for non-existent transactions.

"Several transfer operations of professional players and the services rendered by some agents involved in the related intermediation are under consideration," Loreto said.

Juventus said on Saturday the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Court of Turin had started investigations against it.

"The company is cooperating with the investigators and with (Italian securities watchdog) CONSOB and trusts that it will clarify any aspect of interest to it as it believes to have acted in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports..." Juve said in a statement.

Exor had no immediate comment when asked by Reuters about the investigation.

In September, Juventus said that Italian market regulator CONSOB was looking into revenue received from player trading.

Italy's Federal Prosecutor last month opened an investigation into a number of soccer player transfers in Serie A. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Ken Ferris)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. -5.08% 78.04 Delayed Quote.17.85%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. -6.59% 0.5745 Delayed Quote.-29.47%
All news about JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
03:52aItaly finance police search Juventus offices in player trading probe
RE
11/26MATCHDAY : Liverpool, Barcelona, Dortmund, Juventus in action
AQ
11/24BLUES BROTHERS Chelsea put four past Juventus to qualify for European Round of 16
AQ
11/23Academy graduates send Chelsea through with CL win over Juve
AQ
11/23JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Report on Corporate Governance 2020/2021
PU
11/23Juventus Football Club to Raise $449 Million Via Share Issue
MT
11/22Romelu Lukaku set to return for Chelsea against Juventus
AQ
11/20Ibrahimovic record goals can't stop Milan's 1st league loss
AQ
11/18Sami Khedira takes UEFA school route to soccer leadership
AQ
11/11JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Annual financial report at 30 June 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 450 M 509 M 509 M
Net income 2022 -195 M -221 M -221 M
Net Debt 2022 341 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 764 M 865 M 865 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,57 €
Average target price 0,70 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Cerrato Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Paolo Garimberti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-29.47%865
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-3.22%88 515
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.10.30%54 302
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.20.69%24 214
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.40.90%22 804
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,675.00%19 340