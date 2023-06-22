(Alliance News) - Juventus Football Club Spa has announced that it has exercised its option right for the outright acquisition of the sports performance of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik, from Olympique de Marseille, for a consideration of EUR6.3 million, payable in three fiscal years starting in July 2023.

Upon the occurrence of certain conditions during the term of the sports performance contract with the player, a consideration of EUR1.1 million may accrue in favor of Olympique de Marseille.

Juventus had signed a sports performance contract with the same player until June 30, 2026.

Juventus FC ended Wednesday's session in the red by 0.8 percent to EUR0.35 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.