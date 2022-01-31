Log in
Juventus Football Club S p A : Agreement with Borussia Mönchengladbach for the definitive acquisition of the player Denis Zakaria

01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST
AGREEMENT WITH BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH FOR THE DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION

OF THE PLAYER DENIS ZAKARIA

Turin, 31 January 2022 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Borussia VfL 1900 Mönchengladbach GmbH for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado has been reached for a consideration of € 4.5 million payable in 3 financial years, in addition to the solidarity contribution provided for by FIFA regulations and additional costs for a total amount of € 4.1 million.

Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2026.

PRESS OFFICE

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CLAUDIO ALBANESE

STEFANO CERRATO

T. +39 011 6563448

T. +39 011 6563538

claudio.albanese@juventus.com

investor.relations@juventus.com

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
