Juventus Football Club S p A : Agreement with Borussia Mönchengladbach for the definitive acquisition of the player Denis Zakaria

AGREEMENT WITH BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH FOR THE DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION

OF THE PLAYER DENIS ZAKARIA

Turin, 31 January 2022 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Borussia VfL 1900 Mönchengladbach GmbH for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado has been reached for a consideration of € 4.5 million payable in 3 financial years, in addition to the solidarity contribution provided for by FIFA regulations and additional costs for a total amount of € 4.1 million.

Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2026.