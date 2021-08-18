Juventus Football Club S p A : Agreement with Sassuolo for the acquisition of the player Manuel Locatelli

AGREEMENT WITH SASSUOLO FOR THE ACQUISITION

OF THE PLAYER MANUEL LOCATELLI

Turin, 18 august 2021 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with U.S. Sassuolo Calcio for the free temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2023, of the registration rights of the player Manuel Locatelli has been finalized.

The agreement entails the obligation for Juventus to definitely acquire the player's registrations rights, subject to the achievement of certain given sporting objectives by the end of the season 2022/2023. The agreed consideration for the definitive acquisition is € 25 million, payable in three years.

Furthermore, a maximum of € 12,5 milion of cumulative bonuses are envisaged upon achievement of further sporting performance objectives.

