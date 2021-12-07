Juventus Football Club S p A : Annual financial report at 30 June 2021

|
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN
|
6
|
REPORT ON OPERATIONS
|
10
|
Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and Independent Auditors
|
13
|
Group profile
|
14
|
Corporate Governance Report and Remuneration Report
|
21
|
Main risks and uncertainties to which Juventus is exposed
|
22
|
Significant events in the 2020/2021 financial year
|
30
|
Review of results for the 2020/2021 financial year
|
34
|
Significant events after 30 June 2021
|
39
|
Business outlook
|
41
|
Human resources and organisation
|
42
|
Responsible and sustainable approach
|
44
|
Other information
|
54
|
Proposal to approve the financial statements and cover losses for the year
|
55
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021
|
56
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
58
|
Consolidated income statement
|
61
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
61
|
Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity
|
62
|
Consolidated cash flow statement
|
63
|
Notes to the financial statements
|
66
|
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154-BIS OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998
|
121
|
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
|
124
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021
|
130
|
Statement of financial position
|
132
|
Income statement
|
135
|
Statement of comprehensive income
|
135
|
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
|
136
|
Statement of cash flows
|
137
|
Notes to the financial statements
|
140
|
Proposal to approve the financial statements and cover losses for the year
|
189
|
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154-BIS OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998
|
195
|
BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT
|
198
|
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
|
214