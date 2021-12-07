Log in
    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.

(JUVE)
Juventus Football Club S p A : Annual financial report at 30 June 2021

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

3 0 0 6 2 0 2 1

REGISTERED OFFICE

Via Druento 175, 10151 Turin

Contact Center 899.999.897

Fax +39 011 51 19 214

SHARE CAPITAL FULLY PAID

€ 11,406,986.56

REGISTERED IN THE COMPANIES REGISTER

Under no. 00470470014 - REA no. 394963

CONTENTS

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

6

REPORT ON OPERATIONS

10

Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and Independent Auditors

13

Group profile

14

Corporate Governance Report and Remuneration Report

21

Main risks and uncertainties to which Juventus is exposed

22

Significant events in the 2020/2021 financial year

30

Review of results for the 2020/2021 financial year

34

Significant events after 30 June 2021

39

Business outlook

41

Human resources and organisation

42

Responsible and sustainable approach

44

Other information

54

Proposal to approve the financial statements and cover losses for the year

55

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021

56

Consolidated statement of financial position

58

Consolidated income statement

61

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

61

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity

62

Consolidated cash flow statement

63

Notes to the financial statements

66

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154-BIS OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998

121

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

124

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021

130

Statement of financial position

132

Income statement

135

Statement of comprehensive income

135

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

136

Statement of cash flows

137

Notes to the financial statements

140

Proposal to approve the financial statements and cover losses for the year

189

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154-BIS OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998

195

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT

198

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

214

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 06 21

5

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 450 M 508 M 508 M
Net income 2022 -181 M -204 M -204 M
Net Debt 2022 118 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 570 M 643 M 644 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 66,4%
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,43 €
Average target price 0,62 €
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maurizio Arrivabene Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Cerrato Chief Corporate & Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Alberto Mignone Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-34.34%643
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-5.07%91 460
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.3.70%51 004
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.17.51%25 164
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.45.77%23 592
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-25.11%16 988