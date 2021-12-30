Log in
Juventus Football Club S p A : Appointment of a member of the Board of Directors

12/30/2021 | 12:27pm EST
APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Turin, 30 December 2021 -Following the press release of 28 December 2021, Juventus Football Club S.p.A. ("Juventus" or the "Company") announces that today the Board of Directors, following the assessments of the "Remuneration and Appointments Committee" ("Comitato per le nomine e la remunerazione") and with the Board of Statutory Auditors' approval, resolved to appoint by co-option Suzanne Heywood as non-executive director, in substitution of the non-executive and independent director Laura Zanetti, who resigned on 28 December 2021.

Based on the information made available, the Board of Directors has verified that Ms. Heywood meets the legal and statutory requirements for the office.

Ms. Heywood will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, which will take the consequent resolutions pursuant to the applicable law.

Based on the information made available, at the date hereof Ms. Heywood does not hold shares of Juventus.

The curriculum vitae of Ms. Heywood's is available on the Company's website (www.juventus.com, Club, Corporate Governance, Administration and Control Bodies).

PRESS OFFICE

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CLAUDIO ALBANESE

STEFANO CERRATO

T. +39 011 6563448

T. +39 011 6563538

claudio.albanese@juventus.com

stefano.cerrato@juventus.com

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 17:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
